Constitution Day, which is Sept. 17, kicks off Constitution Week, celebrated annually Sept. 17-23 to commemorate America’s most important document.

The Daughters of the American Revolution started this celebration of the Constitution in 1955 by petitioning Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 each year for Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Trending Videos