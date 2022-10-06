VAN WYCK — The Van Wyck Town Council unanimously passed the first reading of the town’s first Unified Development Ordinance to guide future growth and development at its Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.

“The town wants to be able to guide its own future and what it is going to look like and not have what we’ve seen in the past, with elected representatives maybe not giving us the attention we asked for,” said Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran. “That’s frankly what drove our incorporation.”

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos