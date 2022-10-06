VAN WYCK — The Van Wyck Town Council unanimously passed the first reading of the town’s first Unified Development Ordinance to guide future growth and development at its Monday, Oct. 3, meeting.
“The town wants to be able to guide its own future and what it is going to look like and not have what we’ve seen in the past, with elected representatives maybe not giving us the attention we asked for,” said Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran. “That’s frankly what drove our incorporation.”
The town was incorporated five years ago.
That initial passage, however, doesn’t mean the 200-plus page document is set in stone. Council plans to look at some language on industrial uses before passing the final reading to reassure that established businesses can remain open.
“To me, it’s not clear enough,” said Van Wyck Town Councilman Stuart Graham.
A group of local business owners raised an alarm at the packed meeting when council considered rezoning several parcels from the county’s heavy industrial district classification to the town’s light industrial district classification as part of the UDO approval process.
Council also unanimously approved the rezoning of some tracts from rural residential to rural neighborhood.
No heavy industrial
Unlike the county’s UDO, the Van Wyck UDO does not have a heavy industrial designation.
According to county’s UDO, the heavy industrial zoning district is designed for large-scale operations that, by their nature, create some nuisances that are not compatible with homes, commercial businesses and some service-based businesses.
According to the town’s UDO, light industrial is meant for activities that can be operated in a relatively clean and quiet manner that will “not be obnoxious” to adjacent homes and businesses.
Once Van Wyck has its own UDO in place, it will no longer follow the county’s zoning and development guidelines.
But the elimination of the heavy industrial zoning category worried the owners of Hickory Hills Smoked Products and SMC Recycling, as well as automotive-related small businesses Tri State Towing Solutions and Pierce Diesel Performance.
Zach Pierce, owner of Pierce Diesel Performance, said he fully understood the need to rezone the business properties as light industrial as opposed to heavy industrial.
That change, he noted, would help make sure that the quiet Van Wyck township remains “aesthetically inviting for people.”
But at the same time, he said, the change might adversely impact existing businesses.
“The zoning regulations don’t necessarily fit the businesses already there and that doesn’t necessarily seem to be the right thing to do,” Pierce said.
Van Wyck resident Bob Yoder serves on the town’s Planning Commission that helped write the UDO.
Yoder told council he favored the elimination of the heavy industrial designation, but the language on existing businesses needs to clarified to eliminate confusion.
The town’s UDO spells out that the impacted existing operations would be grandfathered in as nonconforming uses.
Grandfathering allows an existing operation or conduct to continue legally.
Impacted businesses, Yoder said, should be grandfathered in so they can operate as usual until the properties are sold, change hands or the use of the property changes.
“It looks like you are on the right track,” Yoder told council. “I just think we need to have language in the UDO that states these properties can continue as is until they change use. Let’s say we have an election and all y’all get kicked off; well, you know what took place. If we don’t have this in writing, a new board can say, ‘We don’t care about that, let’s redo it.’ If it’s in there, everybody can agree that it carries more weight.”
Corcoran said the UDO will allow the businesses to continue to operate as is. Under the zoning change, they will be considered as permitted non-conforming uses until the properties are sold or change ownership.
“That same use might have an issue being permitted under the new zoning, but what’s there can continue unmolested,” Corcoran said.
Van Wyck Councilwoman Cassandra Watkins noted that town leaders were not trying to force any of the impacted businesses to close.
“We’re not trying to shut anybody down. We are trying to work with everybody for the benefit of our town to grow. We don’t want what’s happening in Lancaster to be in our town. We don’t want everything congested.”
The town has been working on its own UDO for almost six months and held a public hearing on it this month.
“There has been an opportunity for folks to participate, learn about it and provide their comments every step of the way,” Corcoran reminded council.
Corcoran also noted that the town had been working with the affected businesses to make sure they were comfortable with the change. He said that the heavy industrial designation isn’t compatible with nearby residential and business uses. The businesses on the heavy industrial tracts, he said, have not been an issue for the town. Corcoran said he did not expect that to change.
“The current owners have been very considerate and haven’t put anything down in there that folks find too objectionable, (but) that may not be the case with [future] property owners’ objectives,” Corcoran said. “That is why we have things like zoning, town councils and planning commissions.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.