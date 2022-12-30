Vanassa Hope Walker, 51, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
A daughter of the late Larry McCain and late Willene Walker, she was born Aug. 10, 1971, in Lancaster.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Resurrection of Life with Pastor Monica Ross officiating. Burial was at Second Calvary Baptist Church.
Viewing was Thursday, Dec. 29, at Crawford funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Stephon Mobley of Lancaster; a brother, Donnell Walker of Lancaster; a sister, Alice M. Grier of Lancaster; and grandmothers, Esther Lee McCain and Rose Funderburk, both of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.