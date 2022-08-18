Metal detectors, ramped-up security and law enforcement presence on school campuses have become part of daily safety plans after the May 24 school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
That day, a lone gunman tragically killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the worst school shooting in the last decade. Seventeen others were wounded.
But school safety hinges on more than tangible security measures, said Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County School District’s communications and safety director.
“The one important thing about schools is, we can put in all the metal detectors and law enforcement in the world. But the one thing that is the most responsible and successful thing we can do is build a relationship with kids,” he said.
Vaughn made the remark at the Aug. 12 intergovernmental luncheon with elected officials from the county, the school board and the municipalities of Heath Springs, Lancaster and Van Wyck, as well as the county’s legislative delegation.
He told the 40 or so elected officials that what happened at Uvalde has led to a barrage of questions on whether or not it could happen here.
“I can honestly say what took place in Uvalde, Texas, would not happen in Lancaster County,” Vaughn said.
He said the active shooter drill held July 26 and July 28 at Indian Land High School gave local law enforcement and first responders, as well as supporting agencies, the opportunity walk through the proper steps to be taken to protect lives if an armed intruder shows up at one of the school campuses.
Some 500 people from eight agencies took part in the scenario-based training, which involved realistic situations and simulated gunfire, with volunteers serving as victims.
“We are working hard to make sure we are safe with our local agencies,” Vaughn said. “Everybody talks about money, but beyond money, we have to get back to doing the things that we can control ourselves that don’t cost money."
He said that includes keeping classroom doors locked, school corridors closed and focusing on prevention “to keep people out.”
Drill for students
To bolster that effort even more, the district held a countywide active shooter/intruder drill on Friday, Aug. 19, at all county schools.
In a Thursday, Aug. 18, video to parents, Vaughn called the exercise an important day.
"We will be actually training our teachers and our students what to do should an active shooter or intruder occur at a school building," he said. "We be utilizing the training that's been given to us through the ALICE method and also through the Run, Fight, Hide method.
An acronym, ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.
The drills and information provided to students, he said, were age-appropriate. Elementary schoolers were taught what to do by teachers. Middle and high school students saw an ALICE video produced by Auburn University to walk through the steps to take during an active-shooter situation.
"We think this is vital information that everybody needs. We're trying to get it done early in the school year to prepare everyone," Vaughn said.
Different concerns
Vaughn noted that keeping children safe at elementary schools is different than keeping middle school and high school students safe.
Elementary schools, he said, “focus on keeping bad guys from coming in.”
By comparison, he said, middle and high schools face both inside and outside threats.
That came up on the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 15, when a South Middle School student brought a loaded gun to school.
When school administrators got a tip about someone possibly having a gun, they immediately found the student and the pistol in a book bag. The pistol was turned over to the school resource officer and the sheriff’s office was notified.
The student was charged, suspended and is subject to expulsion. He was also sent to a S.C. Department Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia.
“I can tell you what happens in this county. Whatever time it might be; if we find out at 2 o’clock or 3 o’clock in the morning, the first call we are going to have is to the sheriff’s office or to the city police,” Vaughn said.
"They are going to send an officer to that house and evaluate whether there is a gun in the home and does the child have access to the weapon, any history of mental illness. They’re going to do an onsite evaluation of that.”
Vaughn noted that the student would also be put through thorough evaluations to determine why they brought the gun to school.
“Once a student is referred by law enforcement to DJJ, they do many evaluations and social histories. We would have a reentry (evaluation) for anyone expelled.”
Random screens at AJHS
On Thursday morning, Aug. 18, the school district and sheriff’s office conducted random metal detector screenings at Andrew Jackson High School.
In a Facebook post, Vaughn noted that the random screenings were conducted “because of unsubstantiated rumors” that a school administrator learned at the end of the school day Wednesday, Aug. 17.
He noted that the school district and law enforcement worked late Wednesday night to coordinate the added precautions Thursday morning.
It's “extremely disheartening when adults and students spread unfounded fear in our schools,” Vaughn said. “We are committed to investigating and punishing anyone who we find responsible for creating these disruptions.”
Special events
Still, he admitted there are school safety challenges that must be worked through, citing the recent open houses at schools as an example.
Almost 5,000 people, Vaughn said, attended the Aug. 11 open house at Harrisburg Elementary School.
“Granted, they weren’t all students. They were parents and grandparents. We have a lot of people come through our facilities. One of things we have been focused on is a good policy to keep our kids safe and our buildings safe,” he said.
The school district has also rolled out a clear bag policy for sporting and special events at both middle and high schools.
“We have made a focused effort to attack weapons, attack drugs and to make sure our kids are safe,” Vaughn said. “You are going to hear in the community about isolated cases. That’s going to happen anywhere you are at. But overall, I am really happy to say our schools are safe. We have really good schools here.”