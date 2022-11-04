Velma Jean Young, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Clover.
She was the wife of the late James Young. She was a daughter of the late Milton Moore and Revatte Sanders of Center, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories two daughters, Kassandre Harper-Cotton (Fredrick) and Sarina Harmon (Charles); one son, Raymond Robinson Jr.; three grandchildren, Davis Harper-Cotton, Jaeden Harmon and Marcus Robinson; and a host of siblings, nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery by the Rev. Nicholas Clanton.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge, 803-283-4085.