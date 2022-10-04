Parts of Lancaster County got a little more than 3 inches of rain last weekend from Hurricane Ian.
Outside of some sporadic downed trees that pulled down power lines and a few minor wrecks, there was very little storm damage here.
“Thankfully, the Lord blessed us,” said Lancaster Fire Department Chief Justin McLellan. “We didn’t have any [damage] I’m aware of.”
Ian landed in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, as a Category 1 hurricane, the first hurricane to make landfall in South Carolina since 2016.
Later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, the massive storm brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state’s coast, causing damage in some areas.
“We were basically unscathed,” said Darren Player, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management.
“I didn’t hear of anything damaging anybody’s house anywhere. We had a few accidents, but nothing really terrible.”
While about 3 inches of rain were reported here, the coast was drenched.
National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello reported Saturday, Oct. 1, that more than 5 inches of rain were reported at the airport in Charleston. Monks Corner and Georgetown, he said, also saw more than 4 inches of soaking rain.
Recovery efforts are underway. On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster was thankful there were no storm-related deaths in the state.
“There is some damage; there is heartbreak and some work to be done,” McMaster said during a statewide briefing Saturday. “But all in all, it is a good story for South Carolina and we are open for business.
“We know we have much cleaning up and rebuilding to do,” he said. “Most of us have seen the pictures, particularly on the Grand Strand. We had a lot of water.”
The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian surpassed 100 on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The storm slammed into Florida last week as a massive Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds of about 150 mph.
Power outages
About 850,000 customers in the Duke Energy service area of the Carolinas lost power, but there were only a few Lancaster County homes in the dark. Power to almost 500,000 Duke customers was restored Saturday, the company said in a release.
Only nine local Duke customers lost power in the storm.
“Our crews are wrapping up the final local outages and do not expect further weather-related outages through Monday,” said Tyson Blanton, district manager for Duke Energy. “Thankfully, Ian’s track continued to shift and weaken as it approached, which minimized the outages and damage we saw throughout our local service territory.”
The numbers were similar for the Lynches River Electric Cooperative.
“We were fortunate that our service area was not impacted as badly as originally expected,” said a Saturday morning message posted on the Lynches River Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page.
The York County Electric Cooperative reported about 980 outages in the Fort Mill area.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.