LANNWS-10-05-22 IAN FOLO

A contract lineman from Lee Electrical Construction in Aberdeen, N.C., works Saturday, Oct. 1, to restore power to a home on Providence Road in the Elgin community. A tree in the backyard fell about 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and pulled down the power line.

 Gregory A. Summers/reporter

Parts of Lancaster County got a little more than 3 inches of rain last weekend from Hurricane Ian.

Outside of some sporadic downed trees that pulled down power lines and a few minor wrecks, there was very little storm damage here.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos