Veterans — especially younger veterans — are invited to the first meeting of the Veterans Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Church of Christ at Indian Land.

“We needed a group for younger veterans because we didn’t have a group,” said Veterans Union founder Bill Betit. “It’s when you see younger people suffer from mental hardships — they’re trying to find their way — that you know you need to help them be taken care of.”

