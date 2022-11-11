LANCASTER — Ms. Virginia Tucker Pearson, 90, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
She was born May 22, 1932, in Greenville, the daughter of the late Ernest Fred Tucker and Maude Barton Tucker. Ms. Pearson enjoyed sewing in her younger years and loved traveling to the beach and the mountains.
Ms. Pearson is survived by her three daughters, Tina P. Faile (Tommy), Kathy P. Kropf (Ed) and Judy P. Crenshaw; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Martha Beam; and daughter-in-law, Chris Pearson.
Ms. Pearson was preceded in death by her son, Michael Pearson.
The celebration of life graveside srvice for Ms. Pearson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by Justin Beam. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; or to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Virginia Pearson.