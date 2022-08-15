The 2022 volleyball season will kick off this week with county high school teams looking to excel at the net and work their way into the playoffs come October.
Andrew Jackson
The Lady Volunteers made it to the third round of the Upper State playoffs last year and Andrew Jackson High School head volleyball coach Hannah Kirkley expects them to be in the mix once again.
“Even though we had some really good girls graduate, my expectations don’t change,” she said. “The expectations remain the same. Our coaches set really high standards. We know we will have good competition in the region and we will play good teams in the playoffs and tournaments.”
Kirkley said the team has a range of experience on the varsity level, with some girls having a lot to others not having as much. But Kirkley said the team has a lot of good leadership to count on.
“We are young, but we have got a lot of talent,” she said.
The Lady Vols will open the season Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Rock Hill Jamboree.
Indian Land
Being in a tough Region 3-AAAA like Indian Land High School is doesn’t make things easy for the volleyball team.
But head coach Emily Jackson said things are looking up for her team this season. Last year, the Lady Warriors lost in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
“We have progressed a lot, culture-wise,” she said. “We are sitting in a pretty good place. I feel like we are on the up and up now.”
The Lady Warriors will open their season Saturday, Aug. 20, at a tournament at Nation Ford High School, and then host North Central High School in their first home match Aug. 23.
Indian Land is also hosting its own tournament this season, the Warriors Classic, on Sept. 17.
Buford
Buford High School serves up its season at home Thursday against Lewisville High School.
Buford made it to the Lower State Championship last year before falling to region foe North Central.
The Yellow Jackets’ season could be considered a rebuilding one, but head coach Taylor Roberts believes things will be fine.
“We are looking forward to what this season holds,” Roberts said.
“Having lost eight seniors last year, I was worried about our prospects for the future, however, the athleticism and determination shown by the athletes this year have given me certainty that our future is bright.”
Buford will then start Region 5-AA play Aug. 30 against Chesterfield High School and will pepper in non-region matches throughout its schedule, which includes the Carolina Challenge Tournament at North Central on Sept. 24.
Lancaster
The Bruins have experience coming back on their side as they return 11 of 12 players on their varsity squad.
“I think we will have a pretty good season,” said Diana Plyler, who is entering her third year as varsity coach.
Plyler said her team, which missed the playoffs last year, has improved over the summer.
“A lot of our girls spent a majority of time in the gym this summer,” she said. “We definitely should be more improved than last year.”
Being in the same region as Indian Land, Lancaster knows that it has its work cut out.
“We have got to put in the work,” Plyler said.
Lancaster opens the season at home Aug. 23 against Buford.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.