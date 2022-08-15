VOLLEYBALL

Indian Land High's Ella Alm returns a serve during a recent scrimmage against Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill.

 Mac Banks/sports editor

The 2022 volleyball season will kick off this week with county high school teams looking to excel at the net and work their way into the playoffs come October.

Andrew Jackson

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos