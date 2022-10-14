Both volleyball and tennis playoffs start next week for local high school teams.
Both Buford and Andrew Jackson have qualified for the volleyball playoffs, which will start Thursday, Oct. 20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Both volleyball and tennis playoffs start next week for local high school teams.
Both Buford and Andrew Jackson have qualified for the volleyball playoffs, which will start Thursday, Oct. 20.
Buford should at least have one home match in the first round. The Yellow Jackets lost their last regular season match Thursday, Oct. 13, to Region 5-2A winner North Central to finish 10-2 in the region. Buford fell 3-1 to North Central, who finished region play with a perfect 12-0 record.
Andrew Jackson will get the third seed out of the region and will open the playoffs with a road game, most likely at Lee Central. They beat Cheraw, 3-0, to finish the regular season with an 8-4 region record.
“We have had some adversity going into the playoffs dealing with sickness,” said Lady Vols head coach Hannah Kirkley. “We are looking better and better. The biggest thing we have to focus on is the next game. My goal is to motivate them to play the best they can.”
In the 4A bracket, Indian Land finished fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 region record and normally would have made the playoffs, but only three teams in the region are being selected this year. In year’s past, four teams from the region have been in the playoffs. The Lady Warriors finished the season with an 8-16 record overall.
Indian Land girls tennis team will open the playoffs a little later than usual because they have a first round bye after winning the Region 3-4A title.
The tennis playoffs also start Thursday, Oct. 20. The Lady Warriors are the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They won’t play until the second round schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 25, which will be a home match for them. Their second-round match will be against a team from either Region 4 or Region 1, depending on the outcome of that match-up.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.