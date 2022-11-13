LANSPTS-11-16-22 AJ FOOTBALL

Andrew Jackson High School’s Trey Thompson dives into the end zone during the Volunteers’ second-round playoff game against Timberland.

 Gwynn Leaird

The eighth-ranked Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers defeated the Timberland Wolves, 29-14, at the Battlefield to advance to the 2A Lower State semifinal against Barnwell.

The win improved the Vols to 10-2 on the season and extended their winning streak to a school-record 10 games, as they played a rare game on Saturday, Nov. 12, because of Tropical Storm Nicole pushing the game to the weekend.

