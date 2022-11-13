The eighth-ranked Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers defeated the Timberland Wolves, 29-14, at the Battlefield to advance to the 2A Lower State semifinal against Barnwell.
The win improved the Vols to 10-2 on the season and extended their winning streak to a school-record 10 games, as they played a rare game on Saturday, Nov. 12, because of Tropical Storm Nicole pushing the game to the weekend.
“I’m proud of the team,” said Vols head coach Todd Shigley. “Timberland scored first, but we didn’t flinch. We made the plays that we needed and executed in all three phases of the game. The victory set a school record for consecutive wins, and we have different guys each week stepping up. No matter if it is an older player or a younger player, they have done their job when called upon.”
After turning the ball over on their first drive, the Wolves relied on their running game, driving 80 yards on 16 plays. A 20-yard middle screen and a successful run on the two-point try gave the Wolves an 8-0 lead with 11:49 left in the first half. Timberland converted three fourth-down conversions on the drive, including the touchdown pass.
The Vols responded with their own fourth-down conversion when Hammond Wrenn found Banks Helms for a 30-yard pass. Two plays later, Trey Thompson put the Vols on the board and Wrenn tied the game on the two-point attempt.
Timberland, 4-8, went back to their screen game, but this time Ely Sowell tipped the ball up and Vols’ defensive end Devontae Bracey came down with it, giving Andrew Jackson first and goal at the Timberland 10-yard line.
Thompson punched it in the end zone three plays later and Tyson Funderburk added the extra point to give the Vols a 15-8 lead, with 6:25 remaining in the half.
The Vols opened the second half with Wrenn and Thompson carrying the ball down to the Wolves’ 4-yard line, but it resulted in no points as they failed to convert on a fourth and one.
The field position would come in to play as a bad snap on Timberland’s third down went into the end zone and Andrew Jackson’s Marshall Deese recovered it for a defensive score. Funderburk added the extra point to make it 22-8 with four minutes left in the third.
The Wolves responded quickly with a 59-yard touchdown pass to cut the Vols’ lead to eight. After forcing an Andrew Jackson turnover, Timberland faced a fourth and goal at the Volunteers 7-yard line. The Wolves rolled out their quarterback, but AJ linebacker Fuller Sims applied the pressure and recorded the sack to end the scoring threat.
After two consecutive illegal substitution penalties by Timberland to start the drive, Sowell ripped off a 45-yard run. That set up Thompson’s third rushing touchdown of the night and put the Vols up by two scores.
Timberland continued to fight as it drove to the Andrew Jackson 15 with less than five minutes left in the game. On first down, the Wolves’ pass was intercepted by Sims.
The Vols ended the game with runs by Thompson, and Wrenn taking a knee in victory formation.
“The defense made the plays when they needed to,” Shigley said. “We have a ‘bend, but don’t break’ mentality and we forced four turnovers, two coming in the red zone. One of the four turnovers resulted in a defensive score.
“The unit made plays and we will need to keep it up as we are going to play an undefeated Barnwell team next week. They are a tough and very good football team.”
Andrew Jackson and the second-ranked Warhorses are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Battlefield.
Barnwell is 12-0 on the season and led by senior running back Tyler Smith, who has rushed for more than 2,600 yards this season.
The Andrew Jackson-Barnwell winner will meet the winner of the No. 1 Oceanside Collegiate and No. 5 Woodland contest for the 2A Lower State Championship on Friday, Nov. 25.