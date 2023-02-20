The Andrew Jackson High School boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the third round of the Lower State playoffs with home wins over the weekend.

The third-ranked Lady Vols defeated the seventh-ranked Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks, 40-38, in a nail-biter Friday, Feb. 17. The fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys took down the Andrews Yellow Jackets, 79-52, on Saturday, Feb. 18.

