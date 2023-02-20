The Andrew Jackson High School boys and girls basketball teams advanced to the third round of the Lower State playoffs with home wins over the weekend.
The third-ranked Lady Vols defeated the seventh-ranked Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks, 40-38, in a nail-biter Friday, Feb. 17. The fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys took down the Andrews Yellow Jackets, 79-52, on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Lady Vols jumped out to a 9-0 lead with three treys from sophomore Emiley McCall. Andrew Jackson led by eight to 11 points for most of the half, with a 15-7 advantage after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime.
But the Landsharks opened the second half on a 7-0 run and tied the game at 24 in the third. Andrew Jackson freshman Ni’Yonna Asbelle hit a 3-pointer that started a 7-0 run, but the Landsharks closed the gap to make it 31-29 at the end of the third.
Oceanside tied it at 33 and took a 36-33 lead with five minutes left in the contest. Two free throws by Asbelle and one by freshman Ayona Alexander evened it at 36, but the Landsharks responded to retake a 38-36 lead with 2:10 left.
Asbelle drove to the basket and hit a shot off the glass to even the score with 1:11 left.
Both teams exchanged empty possessions. Oceanside’s next-to-last possession started with 28.2 seconds remaining. The Landsharks took two shots, but Alexander blocked both.
McCall rebounded the second rejection and was fouled by a Oceanside player with 2.7 seconds left, putting her on the line. McCall sealed the game as she hit both free throws to give the Lady Vols the 40-38 victory.
Asbelle and McCall, who each scored 14 points, led the Lady Vols. Alexander added nine points and pulled down 10 boards.
The win improved the Lady Volunteers to 21-5, while the Landsharks ended their year at 15-10.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Andrew Jackson hosted No. 2 seed Kingstree from Region VIII.
Kingstree, 16-6, finished behind Lee Central in their region. Lee Central was eliminated Saturday by Bishop England.
Boys game
The Andrew Jackson boys hosted Andrews High School on Saturday and the two teams were locked in a tight contest early, as they had two ties and two lead changes in the first three minutes of the game.
The Vols, leading 8-7, went on a 15-0 run before the Jackets answered with a pair of free throws in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Ghaleb Wilson led Andrew Jackson in the second quarter as he scored 10 of the Volunteers’ 18 points in the period. Wilson went 8-8 from the line in the quarter and added a field goal to help the Vols go to halftime with a 41-22 lead.
In the second half, the Jackets tried their best to guard Wilson, but he still managed to score nine points in the third.
Andrews also had no answer for Jy’Kevius Johnson, as he pulled down 13 boards with 11 coming off the offensive glass resulting in second-chance points. Johnson also led the Vols with seven steals.
Andrew Jackson ended the game with 22 of its 39 rebounds coming off the offensive glass.
The Vols ended the third leading, 59-35. The Yellow Jackets never cut the margin under 21 as the orange and white went on to win, 79-52.
Wilson led the Vols with 30 points and was 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. He also had three blocks and four steals. Johnson had 15 points. Zeke Clyburn totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The win improved the Volunteers to 21-3 overall, while the Yellow Jackets finished the season, 13-12.
Andrew Jackson will host sixth-ranked Woodland, the Region VI champion, on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The two squads last met in the 2021 playoffs at Woodland High, with the Wolverines winning, 79-72, in double overtime.
Woodland is 17-5 on the year and defeated Marion, 82-70, in the second round.
The winner of the third-round games on Tuesday and Wednesday will advance to the Class 2A Lower State Championship on Friday, Feb. 24, in Florence.