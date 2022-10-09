CHESTERFIELD — Andrew Jackson High School established itself as the team to beat in Region 5-2A with a convincing 65-14 rout of Chesterfield.
Chesterfield High School scored on the opening drive of the game and then gave up 44 straight points in the Friday, Oct. 7, game.
The Volunteers, who improved to 2-0 in the region and 5-2 overall, return to Chesterfield County on Friday to play at Central, which is 1-1 in the region and 4-3 overall.
The Vols linebackers and defensive line kept Chesterfield in check for all but two drives.
“Andrew Jackson has the best linebackers I’ve seen at the AA level,” said Chesterfield coach Jonathan Eason.
Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley said the motivation for the convincing win was last year’s final-seconds loss to Chesterfield, 28-20. He said his defense took that loss personally.
After Chesterfield’s opening-drive score, the Andrew Jackson defense controlled the line of scrimmage, keeping Chesterfield’s running back Jayden Little in check and quarterback Kaegan Chambers constantly scrambling.
Shigley praised his experienced defensive line and linebackers. Five of the eight players are seniors — Derrick Anthony, Gabe Clyburn, DaVonte Bracey, Fuller Sims and Kolby Waters.
The three remaining starters are all juniors — Kaden Hornsby, Michael Hinson and Hayden Williams.
Chesterfield, in comparison, has 15 underclassmen seeing significant action this year.
Shigley said his defense dominated because his coaches were willing to move players if needed, putting them in matchups where they held the advantage.
Offensively, Andrew Jackson mixed its running with key passes. Running back Trey Thompson scored three touchdowns.
Three of the touchdowns were on plays of 40-plus yards. Ely Sowell scored on a 42-yard run. Isaac Blackmon-Wilson scored on an 80-yard completion and Jy’Kevius Johnson on a 50-yard punt return.
Johnson’s touchdown was just one of several plays where Andrew Jackson’s special teams shined.
Fuller Sims blocked a Chesterfield punt and nearly recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. He had to settle for forcing the safety.
“We played well in all phases of the game,” Shigley said.