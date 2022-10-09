LANSPTS-10-12-22 AJ FOOTBALL Moe Danzy

Andrew Jackson High School’s Moe Danzy sprints away from Chesterfield High defenders during the Volunteers’ road game on Friday.

 Gwynn Leaird

CHESTERFIELD — Andrew Jackson High School established itself as the team to beat in Region 5-2A with a convincing 65-14 rout of Chesterfield.

Chesterfield High School scored on the opening drive of the game and then gave up 44 straight points in the Friday, Oct. 7, game.

