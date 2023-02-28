KERSHAW — Andrew Jackson High School moved to 2-0 in its bracket with a 7-4 comeback win over county rival Indian Land High in the Comporium Baseball Invitational.
The Volunteers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to post the three-run win Monday, Feb. 27.
A four-run third inning gave Andrew Jackson a 6-3 lead and the Vols held on for the win.
Jackson Madden, who worked five innings, allowed four earned runs, no walks and struck out six in the win.
Brady Williams went two frames, yielding a walk and no hits. He whiffed four.
Landon Peavy paced the Vols with three hits, a stolen base and two runs scored. Banks Helms had two hits, including a solo homer, three runs scored, two walks and an RBI.
Hammond Wren drilled two doubles and scored a run.
Fuller Sims rapped two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Brady Jackson and Williams each added a hit, and Jackson had an RBI. Skyler Hegler added an RBI.
Carter Barrett led Indian Land with two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI. Reid Kazmierczak had two hits and scored twice. Austin Quinn rapped two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Johnny Compton had a hit and an RBI.
Barrett, in three frames, took the loss with three strikeouts, a walk and six runs allowed, with four earned runs.
Andrew Jackson opened play Friday, Feb. 24, when it clubbed Central of Pageland, 11-1.
Indian Land opened play in the Vols bracket, blitzing Chester, 10-0, on Friday at Andrew Jackson High.
Bruins unbeaten in Buford bracket
Lancaster High, in the Buford High bracket, upped its record to 2-0 with a 10-0 win over Lewisville High School on Monday at Buford Park.
Landon Carter went four innings for the shutout win. He allowed two hits, three walks and fanned four. Parker McGee went an inning and fanned one.
Carter Cox went 2-3 with three RBI, a stolen base and scored a run. McGee had two hits, including a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Landon Carter supplied two hits, an RBI and tallied a run. Tony Shannon contributed a hit, two walks, stolen base and scored a run. Jaden Young had a hit, a stolen base, an RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch. Jeremy Dawkins drilled a double, with an RBI and scored twice. Simeon Strother had a hit, two RBI and scored a run. Jalen McGriff was hit by a pitch.
Cox and Shannon combined to strike out 19 batters, to tie a Lancaster school record as the Bruins opened play in the Comporium tournament with a 7-2 win over South Pointe on Friday.
Former Bruins ace hurler Pep Harris set the previous record with 19 whiffs in a loss to Laurens in the 1990 Class 4A state title series.
Cox earned the win with 13 strikeouts and Shannon had six in two innings. In five innings, Cox gave up two runs, four hits and two walks.
Buford splits games
Buford evened its tourney record at 1-1 with an 11-1 win over South Pointe High on Monday at Buford Park.
Hunter Gainey, in five frames, gave up two hits and fanned nine for the win. He allowed a walk and a run.
He aided Buford's cause with two hits, including a double, and three RBI.
Brody Sanders led the Jackets' attack with three hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored. Eli Sistare supplied two hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored. Shane Stacks had a double, with an RBI and a run scored. Trey Ewing had a hit, scored twice and drew a walk. Tanner Sellers supplied a hit, an RBI, a walk and scored a run. Adam Wright rapped a hit, scored a run, drove in a run and walked twice. Brayden Morgan had a hit, run, RBI, walk and stolen base. Logan Whitaker had two RBI and a sacrifice fly.
Buford dropped a 1-0 loss to Lewisville High in the Jackets’ opener in the Comporium tourney on Friday.
Sistare, who worked six frames, took the tough-luck loss with six strikeouts, a walk and four hits allowed.
Stacks led Buford with two hits, including a double. Sellers and Sanders each added a hit.
More tourney games
The tournament continues with games Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4. Make-up date is Friday, March 3, if needed.
On March 2, Central and Indian Land will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Chester and the Vols at Andrew Jackson High at 7 p.m. At Buford, Lewisville and South Pointe will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Lancaster and Buford at 7 p.m.
The final day of the tournament will be at Andrew Jackson High. Games will be at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The first-place team from each division will play at 6:30 p.m. The third-place game will be at 4 p.m.