The 2022 Founders Kickoff Classic jamboree showcased a lot of good football, with three of the four local high schools posting wins.
Andrew Jackson, Lancaster and Indian Land were all victorious, while Buford was edged out by one score.
The event was hosted by Indian Land High School this year at the new Warriors Stadium. The school was supposed to host the event last year, but the stadium construction wasn’t completed in time.
Each scrimmage consisted of two regular 12-minute quarters.
Victorious Vols
Andrew Jackson shut out McBee High School, 14-0, to open the scrimmages, but struggled at times with three fumbles.
The Volunteers’ first major fumble was at the 4-yard-line, which McBee recovered, derailing a possible scoring drive.
Senior quarterback Hammond Wrenn looked good under center, going 6-8 for 85 yards and two touchdowns. The first touchdown pass came as Wrenn hit Isaac Blackmon-Wilson for a 39-yard score in the second quarter.
On the second series of the quarter, Wrenn found Moe Danzy for a, 11-yard touchdown, giving Andrew Jackson its 14-point lead.
Trey Thompson was also strong in the Vols’ running game, rushing for 56 yards on nine carries.
“We’ve got a few things to fix,” said Vols’ head coach Todd Shigley. “I feel like we have gotten better. I thought we did well starting out with our guys.”
Andrew Jackson won’t open the regular season until Aug. 26, when it hosts Fairfield Central.
Bruins edge Pumas
Lancaster used a big play to produce the game’s lone score in their 7-0 win over Palisades High School of Charlotte, N.C., during the second scrimmage.
On its third possession of the game, the Bruins struck, with quarterback JaRon Stevenson hitting Zi Moffatt on a 68-yard touchdown pass down the home sideline.
“That was a well-executed play and I thought we executed well for the whole game,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. He was on crutches after sustaining a knee injury on the first play of the game when a Palisades defender was knocked into him on the sidelines.
The long TD pass came a snap after Lancaster held the Pumas and forced a punt.
Daniel Vincent came on and drilled the kick for a 7-0 lead with 6:46 to play.
Mikel McCollum led the Bruins’ ground attack with 36 yards on five carries.
Lancaster had four first downs and Cureton Witherspoon had a 13-yard catch. The Bruins’ defense had two sacks. “I felt our kids got after it and had good effort,” Surratt said. “We also saw some areas we still need to work on.”
Lancaster opens its season Friday, Aug. 19, at Chester.
Jackets fall short
in the third scrimmage, Buford dropped a 7-0 loss to Metrolina Christian Academy of Indian Trail.
The Warriors’ score came on a 71-yard pass off a middle screen as receiver Zack O’Donoghue took a short pass from quarterback Reid Eighmy and went the distance to find the end zone.
Hayden Hyman drilled the kick for a 7-0 lead with 6:46 in the first period.
The touchdown came one snap after Metrolina’s Gunner Helms came up with an interception.
A play prior, Buford’s Mason Deese snagged an interception on a tipped ball in the secondary.
Buford came back with a pair of promising drives only to come up short.
One drive ended with an end zone pass to Buford receiver Jamari Hough, but the 27-yard pass was broken up.
The Jackets, after holding Metrolina, drove to the Warriors’ 1-yard line only to be stopped shy on Kaden Sapp’s run.
“We’ve got to finish,” said Jackets head coach Ed Susi. “We moved the ball well, but when we get in the red zone, we have to put it in the end zone. We gave up the one big play, but overall our defense played well. The effort was there.”
Sapp led the rushing attack with seven carries for 26 yards. Aaron Morris had 20 yards on four rushes. Hough had two catches for 16 yards and Logan Whitaker had one grab for 15 yards.
Buford travels to Blacksburg to open the regular season Friday.
Warriors roll Highland Tech
Hosting the eight-team scrimmage, Indian Land got to show its fan base a little bit of what its season might be like.
The Warriors won 27-0 over the Highland Tech Rams of Gastonia, N.C., pressing their advantage early in the game.
“We came away healthy and that is key,” said Indian Land head coach Adam Hastings. “We got some good reps. I am really proud of the way they prepared.”
Senior running back Jaden Singletary scored twice in the first quarter. The first was a 47-yard run on the Indian Land opening series. He came back on the second Warriors’ drive to catch a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaxon Scheidt to extend the Indian Land lead.
Scheidt played the first quarter and, besides tossing a touchdown pass, ran one in on the Warriors’ third drive. His 1-yard scamper put Indian Land up, 20-0. Scheidt went 5-10 for 90 yards.
Indian Land played mostly backup and some JV players in the second quarter, but still managed to move the ball well.
In the second quarter, JV freshman quarterback Daniel Montealegre tossed a 44-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Camdin Portis to end the scoring for Indian Land. Portis caught two passes for 44 yards and was the Warriors’ leading receiver in the scrimmage.
Indian Land will open its season Friday at Nation Ford in Fort Mill.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.