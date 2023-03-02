Andrew Jackson High School earned a bid to the Comporium Invitational baseball tournament title game this weekend with an 8-0 win over Chester High School.

The 3-0 Vols, ranked second in the Class 2A state preseason poll, face Lancaster High School, which went 3-0 to win the Buford High School pool. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Andrew Jackson High.

Trending Videos