KERSHAW — The Andrew Jackson High School boys basketball team has developed quite a holiday tradition when it comes to its Yule tournament — the Comporium Christmas Invitational.
That’s gold for the orange Vols.
The Andrew Jackson boys made it four straight championships in their annual tourney, held Dec. 29-30 at home.
The Vols used a strong finish to post a tough 49-38 win over Columbia High School on Friday, Dec. 30.
The No. 7 Vols, locked in a hardwood battle with the 9-5 Columbia Capitols, used an 18-13 surge in the final period to post the 11-point win.
“I’m so proud of my guys for winning another Comporium Christmas Tournament championship,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Danny Wright. “We take a lot of pride in defending our title. We’ve worked so hard as a team and it shows.”
Andrew Jackson, up 21-17 at the half, led 31-25 lead after three periods and held on for the win.
The Vols earned the win and title with strong defense, allowing Columbia only two periods of double-digit points.
“We pride ourselves on defense and that was a key,” Wright said. “We knew it would be a battle and we responded well against a good team.”
Tournament MVP Ghaleb Wilson led Andrew Jackson with 20 points, 16 in the second half. He scored 11 in the final quarter, including 8-8 at the foul line.
“Those free throws were big and we had to have them to win,” Wright said.
Jaleel Alexander and Damias Seegars, both All-Tournament selections, each scored nine points.
Andrew Jackson captured its tourney opener, prevailing over East Clarendon High of Turbeville, 87-39, on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Vols took charge in the first half, building a 46-17 lead.
Seegars and Bryce Peterson led the Vols with 17 points each.
The Vols return to Region 5-2A action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at York Prep and then clash with rival Buford at home Friday, Jan. 6.