LANSPTS-01-04-23 AJ BOYS HOOPS MAIN team pic

The Volunteers basketball team won its own Christmas tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

 Gwynn Leaird

KERSHAW — The Andrew Jackson High School boys basketball team has developed quite a holiday tradition when it comes to its Yule tournament — the Comporium Christmas Invitational.

That’s gold for the orange Vols.

