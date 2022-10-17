CENTRAL — Andrew Jackson High School turned in a consistent, all-around performance defeating Central High School, 31-6.
Defensively, the Volunteers held Central to 128 yards of offense. Central’s only score was a quarterback sneak by Jacob Griffin.
DeVontae Bracey had five sacks and Kaden Hornsby “played the best game of his career,” said Andrew Jackson coach Todd Shigley.
The Vols improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 5-2A.
On special teams, Andrew Jackson recorded its third straight game with punt pressure. Hornsby blocked a punt against Cheraw. Fuller Sims blocked a punt against Chesterfield. Against Central, a quartet of Andrew Jackson players surrounded punter Garrett Rollins, forcing him into a punt that went straight up.
Offensively, Shigley praised his line.
Central’s defense is “aggressive and creates chaos,” Shigley said. Central’s “nose guard, defense ends and middle linebacker did a good job of deception and putting pressure on us,” he added.
Shigley said some off-season adjustments improved the line play. Gabe Clyburn was moved to center, which allowed Hayden Williams to move to “H” back. Brooks Horton moved to tackle. The other starters are Marshall Deese, Michael Hinson and Ethan Shipp. Clyburn is the only the senior starter. The rest are juniors.
Quarterback Hammond Wrenn broke a 38-yard run to the left for Andrew Jackson’s first score. Last year, Wrenn injured his shoulder against Central. Wrenn completed an 18-yard pass to Banks Helms in the second quarter for a touchdown.
In the second half, Trey Thompson scored on runs of 3 and 11 yards.
The Vols host North Central at home Friday, Oct. 21, for their next game.
