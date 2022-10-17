LANSPTS-10-19-22 AJ FOOTBALL Trey Thompson

Andrew Jackson High School’s Trey Thompson scored twice during the Vols’ win Oct. 14 at Central High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

CENTRAL — Andrew Jackson High School turned in a consistent, all-around performance defeating Central High School, 31-6.

Defensively, the Volunteers held Central to 128 yards of offense. Central’s only score was a quarterback sneak by Jacob Griffin.

Trending Videos