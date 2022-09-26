AJ FOOTBALL Trey Thompson

Andrew Jackson High School’s Trey Thompson has another monster game running the ball to rack up 253 yards and score two touchdowns in the Volunteers’ Sept. 23 road win over Lewisville High School.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

RICHBURG — The Andrew Jackson Volunteers scored two touchdowns and made defensive stops in the final minutes to defeat the 5-1 Lewisville Lions, 28-20, in Richburg.

“I am proud of the guys defeating an undefeated ranked team on the road,” said Andrew Jackson High School head coach Todd Shigley. “We did what we needed to do. We were down a few starters and the guys stepped up. I am really proud of this team.”

Trending Videos