RICHBURG — The Andrew Jackson Volunteers scored two touchdowns and made defensive stops in the final minutes to defeat the 5-1 Lewisville Lions, 28-20, in Richburg.
“I am proud of the guys defeating an undefeated ranked team on the road,” said Andrew Jackson High School head coach Todd Shigley. “We did what we needed to do. We were down a few starters and the guys stepped up. I am really proud of this team.”
Trey Thompson picked up where he left off against Lakewood as he took the third play of Andrew Jackson’s opening drive 62 yards to give the Vols an early lead. Thompson ended the game with 253 yards and two touchdowns.
Late in the opening quarter, the Lions intercepted a pass deep in Vols territory and tied the game when Ian Grissom hit De’adrian Robinson on a 5-yard pass.
The Vols got back to work with Thompson and quarterback Hammond Wrenn. After a few running plays by Thompson, Wrenn kept the ball and ran 34 yards to the Lions’ 27-yard line. Thompson finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Vols the lead.
A punt return in the third quarter set the Lions up in good field position. Lewisville, ranked No. 4 in 1A, scored three plays later when Grissom connected with his receiver on a slant.
The Lions took their first lead of the contest with 10:30 remaining in the fourth when they drove 11 plays 75 yards for the score. They missed the extra point , going wide left, to keep the score 20-14.
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff forced the Vols to take over at their own 10-yard line. Thompson took the first two carries out to the 23-yard line.
On the next play, Ely Sowell raced 77 yards down the sideline to tie the game at 20. Tyson Funderburk added the extra point to put the Vols up 21-20 with 9:15 remaining.
On second-and-15 at the 39, Devontae Bracey recorded his third sack of the game and the Vols held on third down to force the punt.
Andrew Jackson continued to attack on the ground as Thompson carried the ball for a 58-yard gain down inside the red zone. Sowell, who ran for 109 yards, scored on the next play and Funderburk added the extra point to extend the Vols’ lead to 28-20 with 4:51 left.
The Lions took over at their own 31 and then converted a third and nine with a 21-yard pass. A roughing-the-passer penalty tacked on an additional 15 yards to set up first and 10 at the 33-yard line.
The Vols defense stood tall and on fourth and seven at the 30 as Bracey recorded his fourth sack of the game. The Vols ran out the clock in victory formation.
AJ totaled 400 of their 483 total yards of offense on the ground. In addition to Bracey’s performance, Fuller Sims led the team with 16 tackles.
“Thompson and Sowell found the holes,” Shigley said. “Lewisville did a good job of adjustments, but we didn’t help ourselves with penalties and turnovers.
“For our backs to be successful, it starts with the O-line and they did a great job. The defense also did a heck of a job,” he said.
“Lewisville came in averaging 40 points a game. They have a really good squad and holding them to 20 points was a big deal. We were down a few starters on defense, but the guys stepped up.”
The Vols finished non-region play with a 3-2 record playing two 3A squads, a top-10 team in 2A and two top-10 teams in 1A.
The Vols host Region 5-2A foe Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The game was moved up a day because of possible bad weather.