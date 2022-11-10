LANSPTS-11-12-22 2A STATE MEET Judah Nash

Andrew Jackson High School’s Judah Nash nears the finish line in the 2A boys state championship Thursday, Nov. 10. Nash finished 12th in the meet.

COLUMBIA — The Andrew Jackson High School cross-country team came away from the Capital City with a top-15 finish for the girls team and an All-State runner from the boys squad.

The girls team finished 15th and the boys team was 16th in the 2A state championship meet Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Sandhills Research Center.

