COLUMBIA — The Andrew Jackson High School cross-country team came away from the Capital City with a top-15 finish for the girls team and an All-State runner from the boys squad.
The girls team finished 15th and the boys team was 16th in the 2A state championship meet Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Sandhills Research Center.
The highest finisher for the Vols came in the boys race as sophomore Judah Nash finished 12th overall in 17:24, securing All-State status for himself.
“It was really tough,” Nash said. “The weather was perfect. It made the run fast.”
Bishop England’s Justin Hafner won the boys race in a time of 16:00. Greer Middle College won the 2A title with 31 points. Andrew Jackson finished with 362 points.
Following Nash’s All-State performance for the Vols was Gideon Nash, finishing 61st at 19:40 and Mason Small 100th at 21:59. Lucas Deese was right behind him, 101st at 22:02, and William Gardner rounded out the scoring for the Vols, finishing 104th in 22:22.
Bishop England won the girls team title with 40 points, while Andrew Jackson was 15th with 363 points.
In the girls race, Kayli Cervantes-Pena led the Lady Vols, finishing 48th at 23:32. Wren Nash finished 68th at 24:33 and Charlee Truesdale was 74th at 25:01 for Andrew Jackson, with Samantha McAlister coming in 89th at 26:20 and Isla Hardin finishing 107th at 28:44.