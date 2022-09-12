LAMAR — After a slow start to the season, the Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers are winless no more.
“We have played some tough competition,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley. “Lamar was no different. Took us a while to get going in the first half; once we got going, we played well.”
Junior quarterback Brady Williams tossed two touchdowns in the win for the Vols, as neither team was able to find the end zone in the opening quarter.
Lamar scored first in the second quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but the Vols recovered a Silver Foxes fumble, which set them up for a good drive.
Williams connected with Banks Helms several plays later to get Andrew Jackson on the board on a 33-yard touchdown pass. The Vols missed the extra point to leave them still down a point at 7-6.
Cullen Ussery almost put the Vols up with an interception right before the half. The interception was returned to near the goal line before Ussery was tackled, which left Andrew Jackson still trailing at the half.
During halftime, Shigley talked with his team, saying he felt that Lamar had already given the Vols their best shot and prepped his team for what would be a strong second half.
“We played a whole lot better on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have played really good teams. We made the schedule tougher in the non-region, so we would be ready for the region. There have been a couple things we have missed on. A win on the road in a traditionally rich school like Lamar is a good win.”
The Vols took the second half kickoff and made things happen as they kept the ball on the ground with Ely Sowell finishing the drive with a touchdown run to put Andrew Jackson up, 12-7.
The Vols put together another successful drive with Sowell and Trey Thompson pounding the ball on the ground to get inside the red zone, where Williams hit Moe Danzy for a touchdown strike to extend the Andrew Jackson lead.
In the fourth quarter, Ussery topped the game off with a 55-yard pick six to secure the Vols’ win with about 90 seconds left. Ussery has had two interceptions every game this season and has six on the season.
“The school record is 10, so hopefully people can keep trying him and he can break that,” Shigley said.
Andrew Jackson comes home this week to play Lakewood High School on Friday, Sept. 16.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
