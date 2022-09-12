AJ FOOTBALL Ely Sowell

Andrew Jackson High School’s Ely Sowell rushes through a hole made by linemen Marshall Deese, Michael Hinson and tight end Hayden Williams on Friday, Sept. 9, at Lamar High School.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

LAMAR — After a slow start to the season, the Andrew Jackson High School Volunteers are winless no more.

The Vols came away from the Class 1A No. 7-ranked Lamar High with a 26-14 road win Friday, Sept. 9, and are now 1-2 overall on the season.

Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.

Trending Videos