Both Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools saw their volleyball seasons come to an end this week.
The Lady Volunteers fell in the third round on the road in Charleston against Bishop England High School, 3-0 (6-25, 6-25, 8-25), on Thursday, Oct. 27.
“We played the best we could against competition like that,” said Vols head coach Hannah Kirkley. “We just couldn’t get things to fall. We came in focused. We just couldn’t make things happen and couldn’t make adjustments when we needed to.”
In the second round, Andrew Jackson was pushed to a fifth set before beating Woodland, winning a fourth and fifth set to beat them on the road.
The Lady Vols won 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12) against Woodland, located in Dorchester County, to draw another road game down in the Low Country.
Buford fell in the second round Tuesday, Oct. 25, to defending 3A state champions Oceanside, which is playing in a new classification this season, falling 3-0 (20-25, 12-25, 18-25). The Lady Jackets also had to make the three-hour trip to Mount Pleasant for their second-round match.
“Great season,” said Buford head coach Taylor Roberts. “I’m proud of the girls.”