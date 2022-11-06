LANSPTS-11-09-22 AJ FOOTBALL Banks Helms

Andrew Jackson’s Banks Helms fights off a defender after making a catch during the Vols first round playoff win Friday, Nov. 4.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High football team stumbled at the start, but once the eighth-ranked team hit its stride, it cruised into the second round of the Class 2A Lower State playoffs with a resounding 66-26 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.

The visiting Jaguars of Jasper County struck from the start, with quarterback Maurice Brown hitting Jaquise Johnson on a stunning 80-yard touchdown to open the game. Brown added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 Jaguars lead.

Trending Videos