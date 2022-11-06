The Andrew Jackson High football team stumbled at the start, but once the eighth-ranked team hit its stride, it cruised into the second round of the Class 2A Lower State playoffs with a resounding 66-26 win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.
The visiting Jaguars of Jasper County struck from the start, with quarterback Maurice Brown hitting Jaquise Johnson on a stunning 80-yard touchdown to open the game. Brown added the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 Jaguars lead.
“We knew we couldn’t get behind early,” said Ridgeland-Hardeeville head coach Rodney Barr.
Problem was, the Region 5-2A champion Volunteers, who retaliated with 23 first-period points, answered quickly for the victory Friday, Nov. 4.
Andrew Jackson’s 40-point win sends the Vols to a second-round home playoff clash with 4-7 Timberland High School, a 26-6 opening round home winner over Kingstree, on Thursday, Nov.10.
In punching their ticket to the second round, the Vols didn’t tarry after their early deficit.
Andrew Jackson, triggered by record-setting junior running back Trey Thompson, responded for three first-quarter touchdowns to put the Vols in control, 23-8 after one quarter.
“We got back after it and responded well,” said Vols head coach Todd Shigley. “We came back and won more plays than they did. In the playoffs, you’re going to have adversity, but it’s how you handle it and get back at it. We kept our focus and kept playing.”
The Vols made big plays in their school-record tying ninth straight win.
Andrew Jackson sliced the Jags’ lead to one point, 8-7, with Thompson capping a 63-yard, four-snap drive on a 23-yard touchdown dash. Tyson Funderburk drilled the extra point, one of his eight on the night, to make it 8-7.
The Vols held the Jaguars on downs deep in their territory to take the lead for good, 14-8. Thompson powered 6-yards for the score after the Vols held at the Jags’ 23.
Thompson’s second of five touchdowns on the night tied the Vols’ school record for touchdowns in a season at 29, set by Antonio Sowell in 1997. His five touchdowns on the night were one shy of the school mark. Thompson, who ran for 129 yards on 10 carries, later broke the record for touchdowns in a season.
The Vols’ third score of the first period set the new mark as Thompson rambled in from 10 yards out to end a 64-yard drive in nine plays for a 23-8 spread.
The Vols’ defense aided the scoring with a safety in the first period when Weston Joyner tackled Brown in the end zone.
Andrew Jackson continued to surge in the second period to pad its lead.
Ely Sowell scored on a 1-yard run to open the second quarter when the Vols finished a 55-yard scoring drive for a 30-8 edge with Funderburk’s kick.
The Jags stayed in it, with Brown scoring on a 4-yard run to make it 30-14.
As they did all night, the Vols countered, with Joyner scoring on an 18-yard run to finish a 56-yard drive for a 37-14 lead with 5:47 in the half. Joyner ran for 72 yards in 10 carries on the night.
Later, linebacker Kaden Hornsby and a host of swarming Vols’ defenders notched a second Andrew Jackson safety, trapping Brown in his own end zone for a 39-14 spread.
Before the half, Thompson struck again, reaching the end zone on an 18-yard run to end a 33-yard touchdown drive for a 46-14 lead.
The Vols kept coming with quarterback Hammond Wrenn hitting Thompson on a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 52-14 halftime lead.
Andrew Jackson added a pair of second-half scores with Brady Williams scoring on a 1-yard run and Damais Seegars tallying on an 8-yard run. Seegars ran for 58 yards on five carries.
Brown had a pair of short scoring runs for the Jags.
“We felt we could run the ball,” Shigley said. “Once we settled down and took advantage of some situations, we were in control. This is a good start and we can build on it. We will get back to work to be ready for round two. It will be tougher, so we have to be prepared.”