A second-half rally wasn’t enough for the Andrew Jackson Volunteers to get one past the Catawba Ridge Copperheads.
The Catawba Ridge boys’ soccer team held on for a 5-4 win in Kershaw on Tuesday, March 7. The loss drops Andrew Jackson to 3-2 on the season.
The Copperheads scored five first-half goals, but were shut out in the second half and gave up four goals to Andrew Jackson.
Catawba Ridge’s first goal came about four minutes into play on what appeared to be a cross, but found its way to the back of the net to put the Copperheads up 1-0.
Six minutes later, Catawba Ridge's Evan Serkin scored the first of his three goals in the game and then scored again eight minutes later on a free kick.
The Copperheads added to what looked to be a nice lead with a goal three minutes later to put them up 4-0.
Right before the half, Serkin got the hat trick with his third goal of the game in the 38th minute to put them up 5-0 heading into the break.
“We didn’t play the first half,” said Vols head coach Will Brice. “We gave them too many easy goals. We weren’t winning the 50/50 balls. It was just effort. We missed two goals in the first half. I told them at the half to just play.”
However, what seemed to be a comfortable five-goal lead at the half quickly started to evaporate as the Vols scored 10 minutes into the second half on a penalty kick by Banks Steele.
Andrew Jackson controlled possession a lot more in the second half than they did in the first and were more aggressive after the embarrassing first half.
Three minutes after their first goal, the Vols scored again on a corner kick with a header from Carson Brice. Despite more defensive pressure, Andrew Jackson kept coming and got multiple breakaway shots at the goal, some of which the Copperheads keeper was able to stop.
Andrew Jackson added a goal in the 63rd minute from AJ Wlejleh and then one from Noah Bowers right before the end of the game under the two-minute mark to make it 5-4.
“We have a lot of potential to be very good,” Brice said. “I feel like we have a long way to go. We have the tools to be very good. We have to decide which team wants to show up - the second-half team or the first-half.”