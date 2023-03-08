LANSPTS-03-11-23 AJ SOCCER

Carson Brice heads the ball into the goal for Andrew Jackson High School during the Vols' match against Catawba Ridge on March 7 at the AJ Battlefield.

 Gwynn Leaird

A second-half rally wasn’t enough for the Andrew Jackson Volunteers to get one past the Catawba Ridge Copperheads.

The Catawba Ridge boys’ soccer team held on for a 5-4 win in Kershaw on  Tuesday, March 7. The loss drops Andrew Jackson to 3-2 on the season.

