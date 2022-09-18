AJ FOOTBALL Trey Thompson

The Vols' Trey Thompson runs the ball during Andrew Jackson High School's home win Friday, Sept. 16, against the Lakewood Gators.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers evened their record to 2-2 by shutting out the Lakewood Gators, 41-0, at the AJHS Battlefield.

The Vols ran for 341 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry in the rout on Friday, Sept. 16. It was their first shutout since 2020. Junior running back Trey Thompson rushed for 237 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Andrew Jackson High School.

