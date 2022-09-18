The Andrew Jackson Volunteers evened their record to 2-2 by shutting out the Lakewood Gators, 41-0, at the AJHS Battlefield.
The Vols ran for 341 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry in the rout on Friday, Sept. 16. It was their first shutout since 2020. Junior running back Trey Thompson rushed for 237 yards on 19 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Andrew Jackson High School.
“I thought we played really well in all three phases of the game,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Todd Shigley. “I’m proud of the players and coaches for sticking to the game plan and executing as well as we did. It was one of the best complete games we’ve played since I’ve been at AJ.”
The Volunteer defense allowed 209 yards, but more importantly forced four turnovers, including two inside the 10-yard line. The first turnover of the game was on the second play of the opening drive when Hayden Williams recovered a fumble at the Gators' 16-yard line.
Andrew Jackson took advantage of the field position with quarterback Brady Williams shoveling the ball to Isaac Blackmon-Wilson, who ran it in to the end zone from 5 yards out.
The Volunteers' defense then stopped the Gators on the following drive on a fourth-and-one near midfield. The Vols turned Thompson loose as he ran for 46 yards on the drive, including the 11-yard touchdown run. The kick made it 14-0.
After another turnover on downs, Thompson took the first play of the drive 57 yards to the Gators' 3-yard-line. He then scored on a 1-yard run and the point after made it 21-0 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Penalties in the second quarter prevented any major threats of scoring for both teams. The Vols did have an opportunity late in the half after a Weston Joyner pick, but were unable to capitalize.
In the second half, Thompson took the second play 60 yards for a score to extend the Vols' lead to 27-0. The Gators threatened by driving the ball inside the 5, but the possession ended with a Kolby Waters interception. Two plays later, Hammond Wrenn took the snap and ran 80 yards to the 7-yard line. Ely Sowell finished the drive with a 1-yard run and the extra point put the Vols up 34-0.
Thompson capped the scoring on the night with his fourth rushing touchdown. The Gators threatened to get on the board by moving the ball to the 9-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game, but turned it over for fourth time on the night when Fuller Sims picked off the pass.
“The defense played really well,” Shigley said. “We got the shutout and forced four turnovers. The guys did what they were coached to do and executed well. We have some ball hawks and we are plus seven on turnovers on the season.”
Andrew Jackson travels to Lewisville High School on Friday, Sept. 23, to face the 5-0 Lions. Lewisville has scored at least 31 points in all five games and shut out two of its five opponents.
“Lewisville is a tough team,” Shigley said. “They are well coached, have some play-makers on offense and their defense flies to the ball. We will need to have another good week of practice because it will be a tough game.”