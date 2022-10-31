Many football seasons have come and gone since the fall of 1982, 40 years to be exact.
The 1982 football season was Andrew Jackson High School’s last football region championship, but the Volunteers burst out of that age-old slump Friday, Oct. 28.
After a hard-fought 30-27 win over county rival Buford High School, the Vols were crowned the Region 5-2A champion with a perfect 5-0 record.
The Vols improved to 8-2 overall on the season with the win.
Both teams ranked in the top 10 of the state’s 2A classification and they didn’t disappoint the hype of the biggest game of the year.
“It’s fantastic, being region champions,” said Vols head coach Todd Shigley. “I’m so happy for our guys and proud of the way they responded in a tight game. Being a rivalry game, we knew it wasn’t going to be over till the end.”
The win gives the Vols home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. They will open this Friday, Nov. 4, hosting Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School.
The loss dropped Buford to third in the region as it finished 8-2 overall on the season and 2-2 in region play. The third place finish puts the Jackets on the road in the first round as they make a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Andrews High School for a first-round game. Andrews is also 8-2 and finished second in their region.
Andrew Jackson took control of the game midway through the final period after Trey Thompson scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 28-yard run, capping a four-play 49-yard drive. Tyson Funderburk added the point for a commanding Volunteer 30-14 lead. Thompson, the workhorse for the Vols, accounted for 45 carries totaling 245 yards.
With 6:33 left to play, Buford answered the comeback call and quickly scored on its next possession. Buford marched 71 yards in six plays from their own 29-yard line, scoring on Brody Sanders’ 15-yard pass to Mason Deese.
The two-point conversion failed and with 5:22 left, the Vols still led, 30-20.
Buford’s attempt to get the ball back immediately failed on an attempted onside kick, but Buford’s defense held Andrew Jackson on a fourth and one and took over possession at their own 25-yard line.
Four plays later, Buford’s Sanders found a speedy Jamari Hough down the right sideline for a 75-yard touchdown completion. Kaden Plyler added the extra point and, with only 2:09 left in the game, Buford cut Andrew Jackson’s lead down to three points, 30-27.
Sanders completed 16-of-28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns.
Buford’s second onside kick attempt was a success after Justin Pardue secured the ball for the Yellow Jackets at the Vols’ 49-yard line.
Sanders completed an 11-yard pass to Aaron Morris on fourth and 5 to keep Buford’s hopes and drive alive. But on the very next play, the Vols’ Kolby Waters, ultimately securing the game and the championship for Andrew Jackson, picked off Sanders’ pass attempt.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game. Buford has a good team; hats off to them — they had a good plan,” Shigley said. “Our guys came through. We talked about playing four quarters and felt like if we could get it to a tight fourth quarter, that’s the kind of game we have been in before and Buford hasn’t, so we were built for it.”
The Volunteers held a 17-0 halftime lead behind Thompson’s running. Thompson had two touchdown runs in the first half — the first on a 26-yard run and the second from 10 yards out. Funderburk added a 28-yard field goal for the 17-0 margin.
Buford captured some much-needed momentum on the second-half kickoff when a heads-up Kaden Sapp recovered the Buford kickoff at the Andrew Jackson 22-yard line after miscommunication by the Vols’ receiving team.
Three plays later, Sanders found a wide-open Sapp in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown reception. Plyler added the extra point to get Buford on the board 17-7, with 9:43 left in the third quarter.
The Jackets marched 79 yards on their next possession, capping an 11-play drive with Sanders’ 2-yard run. After Plyler’s extra point, it was a 17-14 Volunteer lead, with 11:51 left in the fourth.
Thompson made his third score for the Vols on a 7-yard run with 9:05 left in the game, giving Andrew Jackson a 23-14 lead after Buford blocked the extra point.