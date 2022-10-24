LANSPTS-10-26-22 AJ FOOTBALL Banks Helms

The Volunteers’ Banks Helms runs up field during the Andrew Jackson High School home game Oct. 21 against North Central High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The 10th ranked Andrew Jackson High School extended its winning streak to seven games with a 63-22 victory against North Central High School at the Battlefield.

The Volunteers and the Knights played a tight game in the first half, but Andrew Jackson pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring North Central 35-8 during their Friday, Oct. 21, game.

Trending Videos