The 10th ranked Andrew Jackson High School extended its winning streak to seven games with a 63-22 victory against North Central High School at the Battlefield.
The Volunteers and the Knights played a tight game in the first half, but Andrew Jackson pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring North Central 35-8 during their Friday, Oct. 21, game.
“I’m proud of the guys for persevering for what seemed like a crazy game,” said AJ head coach Todd Shigley. “We won big, but it was a difficult game to find a rhythm. At halftime, we talked about cutting out the penalties, mistakes, and just focus on us.”
With the win, Andrew Jackson improved to 7-2 and 4-0 in Region 5-2A. North Central fell to 1-8 and 1-3 in region play.
The Vols’ first score was set up by a Derrick Anthony blocked punt. Trey Thompson took it in from 8 yards out for his first of five rushing touchdowns on the night.
The Knights answered with a 28-yard run by Casey Shropshire, but his run on the two-point conversion try was just short, so the Vols held a 7-6 lead with 1:39 left in the first.
Thompson went back to work as he carried the ball seven times on the following drive and capped it off with a 1-yard score. Andrew Jackson extended the lead to 21-6 in the second quarter when quarterback Brady Williams hit Banks Helms on a 13-yard pass.
The Knights added a touchdown and a two-point conversion with less than two minutes left in the half to cut the Vols’ lead to 21-14.
The Vols opened the second half with Jy’kevius Johnson returning the onside kick 57 yards for a score. Tyson Funderburk added the extra point to increase the lead to 28-14.
Andrew Jackson forced a punt and Thompson, who ran for 195 yards, added 35 on his third rushing touchdown. The Knights responded with a 65-yard drive, but were aided by five Volunteer penalties to cut the lead to 35-22.
The Vols’ offense went back to work as Williams found Isaac Blackmon-Wilson for a 22-yard touchdown. North Central’s next two offensive plays were fumbles that the Vols defense recovered. Andrew Jackson took advantage as Thompson scored on 7- and 5-yard runs. His 5-yard score tied school records of five rushing touchdowns in a game, set by Antonio Sowell in 1997 and Dalton Haven in 2016.
The scoring was capped with a school record 96-yard interception return by Bryce Peterson. The record was 95 by Gavin Blackmon against Buford in 2018.
The Vols travels to face the No. 9 Buford Yellow Jackets on Friday, Oct. 28. Andrew Jackson leads the overall series 26-16, but the Yellow Jackets have won five of the last six meetings. The two schools have not met on the gridiron since 2019.
“Next week is the last game of the regular season and it will determine the region championship,” Shigley said. “This is what you want. We are excited to have this opportunity to compete for the championship.”