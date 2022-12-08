Andrew Jackson High School split a varsity hoops double-header with Camden High School.
In the boys game, the Volunteers battled back to win a 47-37 defensive thriller.
The Vols, trailing 22-16 in the third quarter, went on a 13-0 run over a four-minute stretch to take a 29-22 lead. Andrew Jackson’s first lead of the game came on a put-back to go up 23-22 with a little over four minutes remaining in the third. The two squads continued to showcase strong defenses and the Bulldogs rallied to tie the Vols at 31 with five minutes left in the fourth.
The Vols went go up 35-31, but Camden answered with a 3-pointer to cut it to one with 3:54 left. That was as close as the Bulldogs would get for the rest of the night, as Andrew Jackson went on an 8-0 run to stretch out the lead and go on to win, 47-37.
Andrew Jackson, now 3-1, was led by Ghaleb Wilson with 15 points and Jy’Kevius Johnson with 10 points.
In the early game, the Lady Bulldogs used a strong first quarter to defeat the Lady Volunteers, 86-46.
Junior Joyce Edwards led Camden, ranked third in 3A. Edwards is ranked by ESPN as the second-best high school recruit in the country for the Class of 2024. She scored 20 of her 30 points in the first half.
Ayona Alexander led the Volunteers, ranked seventh in 2A, with 15 points and Ni’Yonna Asbelle added 14 points.
“Camden is a tough group of skilled basketball players,” said Vols’ head coach Steven Fair. “We fought, but just didn’t have enough.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Andrew Jackson boys team routed the Lewisville High School Lions, 80-31.
The Volunteers jumped out to a 23-6 start in the first quarter and lead 46-18 before cruising to the win.
Four players for Andrew Jackson scored in double figures, with Ghaleb Wilson leading with 20 points. Bryce Peterson had 15 points, and Jy’Kevius Johnson and Jaleel Alexander each had 11 points in the win.
The boys and girls teams played at Great Falls on Friday, Dec. 9, in another double-header.