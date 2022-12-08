LANSPTS-12-10-22 AJ HOOPS Damias Seegars

Andrew Jackson High School’s Damias Seegars goes up for a shot against Camden High School during their Dec. 6 game.

 Gwynn Leaird

Andrew Jackson High School split a varsity hoops double-header with Camden High School.

In the boys game, the Volunteers battled back to win a 47-37 defensive thriller.

Trending Videos