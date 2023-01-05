ROCK HILL — The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams had blowout wins over York Prep Academy to continue a strong showing in Region 5-2A play.
The Volunteers boys improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in region play with the 62-37 road win on Tuesday, Jan. 3. But Head coach Danny Wright said he wasn’t going to take anything for granted when playing on the road.
“Anytime you are on the road, it is going to be a tough atmosphere,” he said.
The Patriots took a 2-0 lead to open the game and then the Volunteers, who started 0-5 from the field, went on a 21-0 run to close out the first quarter.
York Prep played better in the second quarter, but the Vols stayed in control as they kept a 20-point lead for most of the quarter for a 34-12 lead at the half.
The offense for both teams slowed in the third quarter as the teams matched each other shot for shot.
Andrew Jackson carried a 23-point lead into the final period. In the fourth quarter, Ghaleb Wilson scored seven of his 16 points in the final quarter to lead the Vols. Jaleel Alexander also finished with 12 points for Andrew Jackson.
Despite the blowout win, Wright feels his team can still improve, as it is now ranked eighth in the 2A poll.
“There is always room for improvement,” he said. “We are a young team.”
Girls game
The Lady Vols, who are No. 3 in the 2A girls poll, routed York Prep with a 61-10 win to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Andrew Jackson outscored the Lady Patriots, 30-0, in the first quarter and had a 47-7 lead at the half.
The scoring for the Lady Vols slowed down in the second half as the game had a running clock.
Lady Vols head coach Steven Fair said sometimes it is hard for his team to stay focused in such a lopsided game.
“We talked about that at the half,” he said. “At times in the second half, we weren’t motivated.”
Ni’Yonna Asbelle scored 20 points to lead the Lady Vols and Ayona Alexander added 13 points in the win. Emily McCall also scored 10 points for Andrew Jackson.
Andrew Jackson hosted Buford High School in a rivalry game Friday, Jan. 6, and will hit the road to North Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10.