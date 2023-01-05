LANSPTS-01-07-23 AJ HOOPS Ghaleb Wilson

The Volunteers’ Ghaleb Wilson glides to the basket during the Andrew Jackson High School game at York Prep Academy on Tuesday.

 Gwynn Leaird

ROCK HILL — The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams had blowout wins over York Prep Academy to continue a strong showing in Region 5-2A play.

The Volunteers boys improved to 8-3 overall and 2-0 in region play with the 62-37 road win on Tuesday, Jan. 3. But Head coach Danny Wright said he wasn’t going to take anything for granted when playing on the road.

