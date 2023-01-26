The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams completed a regular season sweep over the Chesterfield High Rams.
The Jan. 24 game featured two of the top girls teams in the state.
The Lady Vols entered the contest ranked third in the Class 2A poll, while the Chesterfield girls were ranked seventh.
The Lady Vols remains undefeated in Region 5-2A play with a 44-37 win. The win improved the Andrew Jackson to 14-5 overall and 7-0 in region play, while the Lady Rams fell to 15-6 overall and 6-2 in the region.
Andrew Jackson led 11-5 after the first quarter and 26-16 at the half. The Lady Vols stretched the lead to 14 early in the third quarter, but the Lady Rams used an 8-0 run to cut the lead to six with four minutes left in the quarter. Chesterfield cut the margin to five to end the third.
Andrew Jackson started the final quarter on an 8-2 run as it stretched the lead to 42-31 with 2:20 left in the game. But the relentless Lady Rams wouldn’t go away as they hit two threes over the next 90 seconds to make the score 42-37. That was as close as the Rams would get as the Vols’ Ayona Alexander capped the scoring in the final seconds to make the score 44-37.
Alexander led the Lady Vols with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Emiley McCall had 13 points, four steals and six rebounds. Ni’Yonna Asbelle finished with 11 points, six assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
“It wasn’t our best game, but it is a win,” said Andrew Jackson varsity girls head coach Steven Fair. “We will celebrate the victory and get back to work.”
Boys game
The Andrew Jackson varsity boys completed the sweep on the night with a 64-43 victory.
The win improved the fifth-ranked Volunteers to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in region, while the Rams dropped to 9-8 overall and 4-4 in region.
The Volunteers had a balanced scoring attack on the night as five players scored in double figures. That balance was on display from the start as four different players scored field goals to give the Vols an early 8-2 lead. Andrew Jackson ended the first leading 19-9.
The Rams scored the first five points of the second quarter to make it 19-14 with just under five minutes remaining in the half. The Vols buckled down as they ended the half on a 16-2 run.
Andrew Jackson started the third quarter on a 5-0 run to stretch the lead to 40-16. The closest the Rams got after that was 16 points with 5:03 left in the game. The Vols went on to win by 21 points.
Jy’Kevius Johnson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards. Bryce Peterson scored 13 points and dished out seven assists. Jaleel Alexander had 11 points. Damias Seegars and Ghaleb Wilson both tallied 10. Zeke Clyburn added seven points and pulled down 17 rebounds.
“It was a great team win,” said Vols varsity boys head coach Danny Wright. “I was very pleased with the play and hustle I got from my guys. They played well defensively and really got after it.”
The Andrew Jackson squads travel to take on county rival Buford on Tuesday, Jan. 31.