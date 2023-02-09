LANSPTS-02-11-23 AJ HOOPS Bryce Peterson

Andrew Jackson High School's Bryce Peterson takes a jump shot over several Central High defenders during the Vols' road game Tuesday, Feb. 7.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball squads swept the Central High Eagles in Pageland on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The third-ranked Lady Volunteers started the night with a 45-19 victory, while the fifth-ranked boys won 56-33.

