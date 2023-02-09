The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball squads swept the Central High Eagles in Pageland on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The third-ranked Lady Volunteers started the night with a 45-19 victory, while the fifth-ranked boys won 56-33.
The win clinched the Region 5-2A championship for the Vols, as they remain undefeated with one region game remaining. It is the first region championship for the Andrew Jackson boys since the 2019-20 season.
The Eagles scored the first points of the contest, but the Vols used a 10-0 run to take a 10-2 lead and never looked back as they led the rest of the game.
Andrew Jackson led 14-5 after the first quarter and 27-13 at halftime.
The Eagles opened the second half on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to nine, but that was as close as they got the rest of the night.
Andrew Jackson led 40-25 after three periods before going on to win the contest.
The Volunteers, 18-3 overall and 11-0 in region, were led by Ghaleb Wilson, who posted 22 points and 12 rebounds. Bryce Peterson was the only other Volunteer in double digits with 11 points.
“Words can’t express how happy I am for my boys and coaching staff,” said Andrew Jackson boys head coach Danny Wright.
“At the beginning, a lot of people counted us out, but we believed in the process, our program and each other, and we are region champions. The boys knew what was at stake and they came out with a lot of energy and hustle on both ends of the court, which led to this big win.”
The entirety of the varsity girls game was played with a running clock. The Lady Vols had four different players score in the opening period as they took a 15-6 lead.
Lady Vols head coach Steven Fair played all 14 Vols in the second quarter as Andrew Jackson went into half leading 25-12.
The orange and white dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles, 16-2. The third-ranked Lady Volunteers went on to win, improving to 18-5 overall and 11-0 in region play.
Ayona Alexander led the team with 12 points.
“I thought we started off a bit sluggish,” Fair said. “The second half, we played more aggressive and we got the road region win.”
The Volunteers closed out the regular season with a region game at Cheraw High School on Friday, Feb. 10.