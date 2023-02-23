For the second straight season, the Andrew Jackson High School boys and girls basketball teams will both be playing for a spot in the state championship game.
Unlike last season, both squads played in Florence on Friday, Feb. 24, for the Lower State Championship. The Lady Volunteers, which improved to 22-5, advanced with a 64-54 victory over Kingstree on Tuesday, Feb. 21, while the Andrew Jackson boys improved to 22-3 and held on to defeat Woodland, 59-53, on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The No. 3 Lady Vols played at noon Friday against No. 10 Bishop England (18-11), while the No. 5 Andrew Jackson boys followed at 2 p.m. against No. 2 Oceanside Collegiate (23-5). (Check www.thelancasternews.com for results of the games, which were played after press time.)
Boys Wednesday game
On Wednesday night, the Andrew Jackson boys started strong as they held a 20-8 lead after the first quarter. The Vols extended their lead to 16 in the second quarter, but Woodland Wolverines closed the first half on a 5-0 run to cut the margin to 30-19. The two squads were even in the third quarter as both teams totaled 12 points.
In the fourth quarter, the sixth-ranked Wolverines made their move as they cut the lead to 45-42, with less than five minutes remaining. The Vols' Jy’Kevius Johnson hit a big layup and was fouled to extend the lead to six. Johnson hit two more buckets over the next two minutes to increase their margin. In the closing minute, the Vols were able to hit free throws to hold on to win 59-53 and complete a perfect 14-0 record at home.
Johnson led the orange and white with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Ghaleb Wilson scored 16 points with three on free throws in the final 50 seconds of the game. Wilson also totaled seven rebounds and drew four charges on defense. Damias Seegars tallied 12 points and four steals.
Girls Tuesday game
In their third-round game Tuesday, the Lady Vols started out slow against the Lady Blazers as they hit three of their first 18 field-goal attempts.
Kingstree took advantage as it led after the first quarter, 17-9, and led for most of the second. Andrew Jackson finally found its way offensively to retake the lead, 24-23, on a pair of free throws by Emiley McCall, with 16.3 seconds remaining.
In the third quarter, Andrew Jackson kept getting the ball inside and took control of the paint as it started the half on a 10-0 run. The Lady Volunteers looked to freshman Ayona Alexander as she netted 23 of the team’s 40 points in the second half for 44-38 lead after the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Blazers stayed within striking distance as they got the margin to four twice in the first few minutes of the quarter. However, the Lady Vols kept going to the rim to get buckets or draw fouls to get to the line. Andrew Jackson went 10-of-15 in the final quarter from the line.
The Vols finished the game 23-of-33 from the charity stripe, while the Blazers were 16-of-26.
The Lady Vols were led by Alexander, who had 30 points. Ni’Yonna Asbelle scored 17 points and grabbed 11 boards. Trinity Delly added 10 points.