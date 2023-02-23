For the second straight season, the Andrew Jackson High School boys and girls basketball teams will both be playing for a spot in the state championship game.

Unlike last season, both squads played in Florence on Friday, Feb. 24, for the Lower State Championship. The Lady Volunteers, which improved to 22-5, advanced with a 64-54 victory over Kingstree on Tuesday, Feb. 21, while the Andrew Jackson boys improved to 22-3 and held on to defeat Woodland, 59-53, on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

