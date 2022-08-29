The Andrew Jackson High School football team jumped out to an early 21-6 lead, but Fairfield Central High School rallied to score 35 unanswered points to defeat the Volunteers, 41-21, in their season opener.
The No. 7-ranked Griffins, who defeated Carvers Bay, 62-14, in their opener, started the Friday, Aug. 26, contest at the Vols’ Battlefield with an explosive play. Quarterback Cameron McMillon hit his streaking receiver down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. The Griffins missed the extra point to take an early 6-0 lead.
The Vols answered to take a 7-6 lead when quarterback Hammond Wrenn scrambled 45 yards for a score. He connected later in the quarter on a 53-yard pass play with receiver Banks Helms to make it 13-6.
On the following drive, Fairfield Central drove to the Vols’ 11-yard line when AJ’s Ely Sowell intercepted the wide receiver screen and raced 87 yards to make it 19-6. Wrenn handed off to Trey Thompson for a two-point conversion to put the Vols up 21-6 with 3:51 left in the first quarter.
Cullen Ussery picked off his first of two passes at the 9-yard line with less than a minute remaining in the opening quarter. Wrenn, Thompson and Sowell ran behind the AJ offensive line down to the Griffins’ 20. The Vols attempted a fourth and 10 there, but failed to convert.
The Griffins went on the attack as McMillon connected with TyDarian Greer for an 80-yard score. The two-point conversion pass was no good and the Vols held on for the rest of the first half to lead 21-12.
Fairfield Central looked for McMillon to drive the Griffins in the second half with his arm. He connected on a 49-yard pass play on third and 10 at their own 35. The Vols then had a chance to stop the drive on fourth and 9 at the Vols’ 15, but McMillon connected on another touchdown pass. The Vols blocked the extra point to hold a 21-18 lead.
Helms returned the ensuing kickoff 47 yards to the Fairfield Central 33-yard line. On fourth and two, Wrenn found Helms for a 16-yard reception to set up first and goal at the Griffins 9-yard line. However, three plays later Fairfield Central intercepted Wrenn’s pass at the 1-yard line to stop the drive.
Ussery got the ball back for the Volunteers with his second pick. The Vols took over at the Griffins’ 38, but went three and out. The Griffins marched 82 yards on eight plays to take the 24-21 lead.
They added a safety when a bad snap went out the back of the end zone to extend their lead to 26-21 with 1:43 remaining in the third.
The Vols held the Griffins to a three and out and a bad snap on the punt gave the Vols good starting field position at their own 49 with 53 seconds left. Thompson, who ran for 109 yards in the game, carried the ball to get the Vols to the 11-yard line. Andrew Jackson opted to go for it on fourth and 6 at the Griffins’ 13, but Wrenn’s pass fell incomplete.
Fairfield Central, which did the majority of its damage through the air that night, turned to its senior running back duo of Kensley Copeland and Stephano Gadsden, who carried the Griffins down inside the 10-yard-line.
On fourth and goal at the 6-yard-line, McMillon found Jalen Mozie for the score. McMillon connected with Donovan Watkins on the two-point try to put the Griffins up, 34-21, with 6:46 left in the game.
Wrenn, who threw for 93 yards and ran for 125 yards, led the Vols back inside Griffins’ territory, but an interception ended the threat. The Griffins went up 41-21 with 1:36 left in the game, when Gadsden ran in from 6 yards out to cap the scoring.
“You could not have asked for a better start,” said Vols’ head coach Todd Shigley. “We gave up the touchdown on the first drive and held them over their next few drives. We got inside their red zone multiple times, but couldn’t get in the end zone.
“We have to eliminate the mistakes and learn how to finish” he said. “Give credit to Fairfield Central because they are a really good football team.”
The Vols host Crestwood (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.