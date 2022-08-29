LANSPTS-08-31-22 AJ FOOTBALL Wrenn

Andrew Jackson High School quarterback Hammond Wrenn runs with the ball to pick up a first down during Friday’s game against Fairfield-Central High School.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

The Andrew Jackson High School football team jumped out to an early 21-6 lead, but Fairfield Central High School rallied to score 35 unanswered points to defeat the Volunteers, 41-21, in their season opener.

The No. 7-ranked Griffins, who defeated Carvers Bay, 62-14, in their opener, started the Friday, Aug. 26, contest at the Vols’ Battlefield with an explosive play. Quarterback Cameron McMillon hit his streaking receiver down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. The Griffins missed the extra point to take an early 6-0 lead.

