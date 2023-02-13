LANSPTS-02-15-23 AJ HOOPS Ayona Alexander

The Lady Vols' Ayona Alexander helped lead Andrew Jackson High to a win Friday, Feb. 10, to give them an undefeated Region 5-2A season.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School basketball teams finished the 2022-23 region season 12-0 as both programs finished with wins in Cheraw.

The third-ranked Lady Vols defeated the Lady Braves, 52-11, while the fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys took their contest, 69-60, on Friday, Feb. 10.

