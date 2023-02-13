The Andrew Jackson High School basketball teams finished the 2022-23 region season 12-0 as both programs finished with wins in Cheraw.
The third-ranked Lady Vols defeated the Lady Braves, 52-11, while the fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys took their contest, 69-60, on Friday, Feb. 10.
The boys game was even and tight throughout the contest. The Vols and Braves had three early lead changes as Andrew Jackson held a 12-11 advantage on the scoreboard. The Vols increased the lead to 10 in the second quarter, but Cheraw cut it to six before halftime.
The Braves won the third quarter, 17-16, to cut the lead to 48-43. Cheraw was within three points early in the fourth at 50-47 and again with just over two minutes remaining at 60-57, but never tied or retook the lead as the Vols held on for a 69-60 victory.
Ghaleb Wilson, who made 17 of his 21 points in the second half, led Andrew Jackson. Jy’Kevius Johnson had 17 points and Bryce Peterson totaled 13 points.
The 19-3 Volunteers open the playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 16, hosting Edisto High, which comes in 8-12, out of Region 6-2A.
Girls game
The Lady Vols improved to 19-5 overall with their victory over the Cheraw girls.
Andrew Jackson jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first. Foul trouble in the second quarter slowed the Lady Vols' offense as they went to half up 32-8.
The Lady Vols started the third quarter like they opened the game, outscoring the Lady Braves 18-1 to take a 50-9 lead into the final quarter.
Cheraw forfeited with 6:46 remaining in the game with Andrew Jackson leading 52-11.
Ayona Alexander led the Lady Vols with 18 points. Ni’Yonna Asbelle finished with 12 points.
The Lady Volunteers host Ridgeland-Hardeeville, which finished 3-13 overall, out of Region 6-2A at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The Lady Vols defeated the Jaguars, 64-35, last season in the second round at Andrew Jackson.