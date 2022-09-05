AJ FOOTBALL - Helms

Andrew Jackson High School’s Banks Helms brings down Crestwood player Jaylyn Martin during the Volunteers’ one-point home loss to the Knights on Friday, Sept. 2.

 Gwynn Leaird/for The Lancaster News

Andrew Jackson High School fell short in double overtime to Crestwood High School, 50-49, at the Battlefield.

The Volunteers rallied from 20 down to take the lead in the third quarter and then from 15 down in the fourth quarter to tie the football game. Andrew Jackson had a chance to take the lead with 1:12 left in regulation and a chance to win in the first overtime, but a missed extra point and a turnover impacted the outcome of the Friday, Sept. 2 game.

Trending Videos