Andrew Jackson High School fell short in double overtime to Crestwood High School, 50-49, at the Battlefield.
The Volunteers rallied from 20 down to take the lead in the third quarter and then from 15 down in the fourth quarter to tie the football game. Andrew Jackson had a chance to take the lead with 1:12 left in regulation and a chance to win in the first overtime, but a missed extra point and a turnover impacted the outcome of the Friday, Sept. 2 game.
“I was proud of our effort tonight,” said Vols’ head coach Todd Shigley. “I told them since I’ve been at AJ that I have never had a team battle back from a 20-point deficit and have a chance to win, and we came back twice. It came down to a few plays. We have to continue to work and we need to finish.”
Trailing 20-0 in the second quarter, the Vols had the ball fourth and three at the Crestwood 8-yard line when Trey Thompson put them on the board. The Knights extended their lead to 27-7, but Andrew Jackson responded with an 11-play, 62-yard drive capped by an 11-yard pass from quarterback Brady Williams to Seth Marshall to make it 27-14 with 1.8 seconds left in the half.
The Volunteers’ momentum carried into the third quarter as Thompson scored from 34 yards out to cut the Crestwood lead to 27-21. Cullen Ussery picked off a pass and then it was Ely Sowell’s turn to carry the ball. He scored on a 57-yard run to give the Vols their first lead of the game, 28-27, with 6:09 left in the third.
The Knights regained the lead in the third and added another score early in the fourth to take a 43-28 lead. The Volunteers’ offense was unable to move the ball, but Fuller Sims picked off a Crestwood pass and returned it to the Knights’ 20. But Andrew Jackson failed to add any points, despite the great field position.
The Volunteers’ defense forced a three and out and Sims blocked the Knights’ punt, which went out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Vols’ offense faced a fourth and eight at their own 48 when Williams, who threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns, found Banks Helms for a 52-yard score to cut the Crestwood lead to 43-37 with 3:34 remaining.
The Vols’ defense forced another three and out to give the offense a chance at taking the lead. On the first play, Williams connected with Helms again for a 59-yard strike to tie the game at 43. The Vols missed the extra point that would have put them up by one with 1:12 left in the game.
On the second overtime play, Ussery recorded his second pick of the game, his fourth in two games. The Vols had a chance to end the game with a score, but Thompson, who ran for 205 yards on 36 carries, had the ball knocked out of his hand as he began to cross the goal line. The ball went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
Thompson scored his third touchdown of the game in double overtime, but the Knights blocked the kick to keep the score at 49-43. Crestwood scored a touchdown and then kicked the extra point to defeat the Vols by one point, 50-49.
“We played better this week, but we need to keep working hard,” Shigley said. “Crestwood is a very good 3A team and we were right there with them. We will get back to work and prepare for next week.”
The Volunteers, who dropped to 0-2 overall, play at Lamar High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.