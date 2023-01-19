LANSPTS-01-21-23 AJ HOOPS Ghaleb Wilson

Andrew Jackson High’s Ghaleb Wilson goes in to score during the Volunteers’ Jan. 17 game against the Cheraw Braves.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams remain undefeated in region play after sweeping the Cheraw Braves.

The Lady Vols, ranked third in Class 2A, defeated Cheraw High School, 64-33, to start the varsity doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 17.

