The Andrew Jackson High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams remain undefeated in region play after sweeping the Cheraw Braves.
The Lady Vols, ranked third in Class 2A, defeated Cheraw High School, 64-33, to start the varsity doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The win improved Andrew Jackson to 13-5 overall and 6-0 in region play and set up a key match-up with the Chesterfield Rams on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Volunteers never trailed in the game as they started the contest on a 10-2 run and went on to lead 20-6 after the first period.
Ayona Alexander and Ni’yonna Asbelle led Andrew Jackson. The duo combined for 47 of the team’s 64 points. Alexander led all scorers on the night with 27 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Asbelle scored 20 points.
“I felt like we played a great game,” said Lady Vols head coach Steven Fair. “We controlled the boards and dominated the post. It was an overall team effort and that’s what it takes to be successful.”
Boys sprint to easy win
The Andrew Jackson boys, ranked sixth in Class 2A, got off to a great start as well. They led 21-5 after the opening quarter and went on to win, 84-46.
The win improved the team’s record to 13-3 overall and 6-0 in region play.
“I’m proud of the boys for coming together and getting another region win,” said Andrew Jackson boys head coach Danny Wright. “We shot the ball well and we played with a lot of heart and determination. We are getting better each day. We need to stay focused, humble and hungry.”
Ghaleb Wilson led the squad in scoring with 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists. Bryce Peterson had a stat line of 16 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals. Jy’Kevius Johnson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Clyburn totaled seven points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
The varsity squads return to action Tuesday night when they host region foe Chesterfield. The Vols swept the Rams last month in Chesterfield, with the boys winning 52-38 and the girls taking a 44-38 victory. The Rams are tied for third with a 3-3 record in the boys region standings, while they are second in the girls region standings with a 5-1 mark.