The Andrew Jackson High School varsity boys basketball team jumped out to a 13-2 lead over the Lewisville Lions on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and never looked back as they rolled to a 75-46 home victory.
Trailing 21-10 with less than four minutes left in the first half, Lewisville went on a 5-1 run to cut the Vols’ lead to seven. That was as close as the Lions could get the rest of the night as the Vols used a 13-0 run to go up by 20 and went on to lead 35-19 at the break.
The Vols and Lions matched each other with 18 third-quarter points each to take a 53-37 score into the final period.
Andrew Jackson opened the fourth period with a 10-1 run to extend their lead to 25 with just under four minutes remaining. The Lions called a timeout to slow down the Vols, but could never cut the deficit under 23 as Andrew Jackson went on to win by 29.
Andrew Jackson had three players in double figures. Ghaleb Wilson had a season-high 24 points and led the team with three steals. Zacayden Clyburn recorded his second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 15 boards. Bryce Peterson scored 12, marking his fourth double-figure game over the last five contests. Peterson also dished out a team-high seven assists.
Jy’Kevius Johnson added eight points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a great team win,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Danny Wright. “I’m very proud of my guys. We are getting better each day, each practice and with each game.”
The Volunteers return to action when they play in their annual Comporium Christmas Classic on Dec. 29-30.