LANSPTS-12-24-22 AJ HOOPS Jaleel Alexander cropped

Jaleel Alexander, right, takes a jump shot for the Andrew Jackson Volunteers during their Dec. 20 game against Lewisville High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity boys basketball team jumped out to a 13-2 lead over the Lewisville Lions on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and never looked back as they rolled to a 75-46 home victory.

Trailing 21-10 with less than four minutes left in the first half, Lewisville went on a 5-1 run to cut the Vols’ lead to seven. That was as close as the Lions could get the rest of the night as the Vols used a 13-0 run to go up by 20 and went on to lead 35-19 at the break.

