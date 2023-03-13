LANSPTS-03-15-23 AJ BASEBALL Landon Peavy

Andrew Jackson's Landon Peavy slides into second base during the Vols' game against Hartsville on March 7.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers baseball team improved to 5-1 on the season with an 8-1 victory over the Hartsville Red Foxes at the Orange Pit.

The Vols entered the contest preseason ranked second in Class 2A, while Hartsville came in seventh in Class 4A in the Thursday, March 7, contest.

