The Andrew Jackson Volunteers baseball team improved to 5-1 on the season with an 8-1 victory over the Hartsville Red Foxes at the Orange Pit.
The Vols entered the contest preseason ranked second in Class 2A, while Hartsville came in seventh in Class 4A in the Thursday, March 7, contest.
Andrew Jackson jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, when Skyler Hegler hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Hammond Wrenn.
The Red Foxes’ Cole Winburn opened the second with a leadoff triple to right. Winburn scored two pitches later on an RBI groundout to the shortstop to even the game.
Andrew Jackson took control in the bottom of the second by plating four runs on three hits. The Volunteers shortstop Landon Peavy hit a two-run double with the bases loaded to score Brady Williams and Jackson Madden. Wrenn, who was at first before the hit, scored as the throw from the outfield got away from the Red Foxes' cut-off man. Peavy eventually scored from second on a throwing error by the third baseman to give the Vols a 5-1 lead after two.
The Volunteers added one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Williams scored his second run of the game in the bottom of the third, when Zach Mothershed doubled to right center. In the fourth inning, Peavy scored on a single to left field by Fuller Sims.
Williams reached base in all three of his plate appearances, while Peavy reached on all four of his. Peavy also made a diving stop and raced to second base to end a scoring threat by the Foxes in third. In the fifth inning, Sims knocked in his second RBI of the game with Banks Helms crossing the plate.
Sims was the Vols' starting pitcher. He threw five innings, striking out six and allowed one run on three hits. The one run and three hits all came in the first two innings of the game. Madden closed out the contest, retiring six of the seven batters he faced.
Vols shut out York Prep
On Saturday, March 11, the Vols beat York Prep Academy, 10-0, in five innings to improve to 2-0 in Region V.
Sims led, going 1-2 with three RBIs and a home run.
Williams got the win on the mound in four innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters.
Andrew Jackson plays four straight road games, starting Wednesday, March 15, at Camden and ending that road stretch at Hartsville on March 22.