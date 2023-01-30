The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball squads continued their solid performances in region play with a home sweep of York Prep Academy. On Friday, Jan. 27, the third-ranked Lady Vols defeated York Prep, 66-21, while the fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys won, 75-38.
The boys victory improved Andrew Jackson to 15-3 overall and 8-0 in Region 5-2A, while the Patriots dropped to 3-13 overall and 2-7 in region play.
The Vols never trailed the Patriots and the two teams were only tied twice in the game. Both ties came in the first six minutes of the contest.
The game was tied at nine when Andrew Jackson’s Jaleel Alexander hit a 3-pointer to start a 14-0 run. The run made the difference in the first half as the two teams went into halftime with the Vols leading, 31-17. Andrew Jackson kept it going as they scored 26 third-quarter points to extend the lead to 57-32 after three. The Vols stretched their lead to as many as 38 points before closing out the game.
“Another awesome team win for my guys,” said Andrew Jackson boys head coach Danny Wright. “I’m excited about the way we are playing. We are playing with a lot of heart. With four region games left, we must stay focused, humble and hungry!” The Vols were led by Zeke Clyburn with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ghaleb Wilson scored 15 points, Damias Seegars had 11, and Alexander had 10.
Girls game
The Lady Vols opened the varsity doubleheader on a 17-0 run keyed by Ni’Yonna Asbelle and Emiley McCall. Asbelle and McCall led the Vols on the night with 15 points each.
Andrew Jackson ended the first quarter leading 29-2 and held a 48-10 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Vols posted a shutout as they outscored the Lady Patriots 13-0 to lead by 50 points. Andrew Jackson went on to win Friday’s contest, 66-21.
Andrew Jackson won the first meeting between the two teams 61-10 on Jan. 3.
“We got off to a great start and didn’t look back,” said Andrew Jackson girls head coach Steven Fair. “The start allowed us to get everyone into the game and gain more experience.”
In addition to leading the squad in scoring, McCall had four assists and four steals, while Asbelle pulled down eight boards. Ayona Alexander continued her strong season with 10 points, eight rebounds and nine steals.
The Andrew Jackson girls improved their record to 15-5 overall and 8-0 in region play, while the Lady Patriots dropped to 5-8 overall and 3-5 in region.
The Vols are back at home on Friday, Feb. 3, to face North Central High.
The Lady Vols look to secure their fourth consecutive region championship. The Andrew Jackson boys (8-0) also control their own destiny with a two-game lead over Central (6-2) and a three-game lead over Cheraw (5-3).
The Vols play at Central on Feb. 7 and at Cheraw on Feb. 10.