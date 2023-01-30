LANSPTS-02-01-23 AJ HOOPS Zeke Clyburn

Andrew Jackson High’s Zeke Clyburn drives to the basket during the Vols’ home game against York Prep Academy on Friday, Jan. 27.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball squads continued their solid performances in region play with a home sweep of York Prep Academy. On Friday, Jan. 27, the third-ranked Lady Vols defeated York Prep, 66-21, while the fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys won, 75-38.

The boys victory improved Andrew Jackson to 15-3 overall and 8-0 in Region 5-2A, while the Patriots dropped to 3-13 overall and 2-7 in region play.

