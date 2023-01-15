LANSPTS-01-18-23 AJ HOOPS Ni'Yonna Asbelle

Andrew Jackson High’s Ni’Yonna Asbelle goes in for a layup during the Lady Volunteers’ Jan. 13 game against Central High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams swept the Central Eagles in Kershaw.

The Lady Vols started the doubleheader Friday, Jan. 13, with a 60-21 victory to improve to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in region play.

