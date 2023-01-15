The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams swept the Central Eagles in Kershaw.
The Lady Vols started the doubleheader Friday, Jan. 13, with a 60-21 victory to improve to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in region play.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Andrew Jackson High School varsity basketball teams swept the Central Eagles in Kershaw.
The Lady Vols started the doubleheader Friday, Jan. 13, with a 60-21 victory to improve to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in region play.
“I told the girls that our goal was to be 5-0 in region after the game,” said Vols girls head coach Steven Fair. “They responded by going out there and taking care of business.”
The Lady Vols ended the first quarter with a 24-2 lead and never looked back. Trinity Delly and Ni’yonna Asbelle led the way as they combined for 17 of the team’s 24 first-quarter points. Asbelle led the team in scoring on the night with 20 points and Delly finished with 12 points.
Andrew Jackson went into halftime with a 49-8 lead. The second half was played with a running clock as the Lady Vols went on to win big.
The Lady Vols also got big contributions from Ayona Alexander with 14 points and 15 rebounds. It was Alexander’s 12th double-double on the year.
The boys contest came down to the final minute as the Volunteers edged the Eagles, 56-51.
The win improved the Vols to 12-3 overall and 5-0 in region play, while the Eagles dropped to 9-4 overall and 3-2 in region.
Andrew Jackson led nearly the entire game and was up by as many as 16 points.
The Vols had a 44-28 lead with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter when Central started a run.
Central’s Taariyen Webber scored 17 points in the game, but eight of those points were in the crucial run to cut the Vols’ lead to 46-42, with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game.
The Eagles evened the game at 51 on Jaydyn Sowell’s 3-pointer with 1:55 left. Andrew Jackson’s Ghaleb Wilson, who scored 14 first-half points, scored his only basket in the second half with 25 seconds left to give the Vols a 53-51 lead. It was also the Vols’ only completed field goal in the fourth quarter. Andrew Jackson connected on free throws from Damias Seegars and Zeke Clyburn in the final 12 seconds to seal the game.
Wilson led the Vols with 16 points and had eight rebounds. Clyburn pulled down 11 rebounds and scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half. Bryce Peterson tallied 13 points, grabbed five boards and dished out four assists.
“That was a great region win against a tough Central team,” said Vols boys coach Danny Wright. “I’m proud of my guys for keeping their composure throughout the game. They could have panicked when Central made their run and tied the game, but they stayed focused and came out with a win.”