LANSPTS-02-04-23 AJ HOOPS John Mark Sowell

Andrew Jackson’s John Mark Sowell drives to the basket around Buford’s Riley Tunner during their game Jan. 31 at Buford High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers basketball teams beat county rival Buford High School, completing the season sweep on the road.

The Lady Vols started the varsity doubleheader with a 48-24 victory, before the Andrew Jackson boys took their game, 64-43 Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Trending Videos