The Andrew Jackson Volunteers basketball teams beat county rival Buford High School, completing the season sweep on the road.
The Lady Vols started the varsity doubleheader with a 48-24 victory, before the Andrew Jackson boys took their game, 64-43 Tuesday, Jan. 31.
The third-ranked Lady Vols improved to 16-5 overall and 9-0 in the region, while the Lady Jackets dropped to 8-10 overall and 4-5 in region play.
Andrew Jackson used a 9-0 run to take control of the game in the first quarter to lead 11-2. The Lady Vols finished the opening quarter with an 18-5 lead.
Buford was never able to cut the game back to single digits as Andrew Jackson led 28-10 at halftime and 43-11 after the third quarter.
The Lady Jackets opened the final quarter on an 8-0 run to cut the margin to 24 points, but would never get any closer as the visiting Lady Vols went on to win, 48-24.
The Vols were led by Ni’Yonna Asbelle with 16 points and Ayona Alexander with 13 points.
Jules Campos led Buford with 10 points.
Boys game
The fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys improved to 16-3 overall and 9-0 in the region, while the Jackets dropped to 7-12 overall and 2-7 in the region.
The Jackets opened the game on a 5-0 run, but the Vols answered with an 8-0 run of their own. The Jackets retook the lead, 9-8, with a little over three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Andrew Jackson’s Ghaleb Wilson ended the quarter by scoring the Vols’ last seven points to give Andrew Jackson a 15-11 lead. The Volunteers opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run keyed by Damias Seegars and Zeke Clyburn, with both scoring five points. Andrew Jackson went on to hold a 32-19 lead over the Jackets at halftime.
The Jackets opened the third by cutting the Volunteers lead to 32-24, but Andrew Jackson took the lead back to double digits after Jaleel Alexander’s 3-pointer to make it 35-24. The Vols increased the lead to 46-30 on a 3-pointer by John Mark Sowell just before the buzzer.
Sowell added 10 more points in the fourth and stretched the lead to 21 with his third straight 3-pointer. The Jackets kept fighting, but could not get the lead to under 16 as the Volunteers went on to win the county rivalry game. Andrew Jackson had four players score in double figures. Wilson led the Vols with 15 points, while Sowell scored a season-high 13 points. Clyburn scored 12 points and Seegars added 11 points. The Jackets were led by Aaron Morris with 10 points.