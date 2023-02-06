The Andrew Jackson High School basketball teams celebrated senior night against North Central High by making history with big region victories.
The Lady Vols started the night by setting a record for points scored in a game with 101 to secure their fourth consecutive region championship. The Andrew Jackson boys also won, 76-43, but need to win one of their remaining two games to obtain the region crown.
In honor of senior night, the No. 3 Lady Vols started their three seniors – Sa’Myiah Johnson, Molly McKittrick and Tamara Shropshire. Shropshire finished the game with a career-high nine points, while Johnson tied her season-high of six points, which came in their Jan. 10 win at North Central. McKittrick had two rebounds and two assists.
The Lady Vols led 38-0 after the first quarter and were able to play all 14 players before the break. A running clock was used in the second half. A field goal before the final buzzer put the Lady Vols over 100 for the first time in the program’s history for a final score of 101-0.
Eleven of the 14 Lady Volunteers scored. Andrew Jackson was led by freshman Ni’Yonna Asbelle, who scored 22 of her 24 points in the first half. Sophomore Emiley McCall scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. Eighth-grader Trinity Delly scored 15 points, while freshman Ayona Alexander tallied 13.
The victory improved the Andrew Jackson girls to 17-5 overall and 10-0 in the region. The Lady Vols have won eight of the last 10 region championships.
“We had intense practices leading up to our game tonight,” said Andrew Jackson girls basketball coach Steven Fair. “The girls wanted the seniors to have a game to remember and they certainly made that happen.”
Boys game
Like the girls, the Andrew Jackson boys started their five seniors – Ja’Quarius Asbelle, Ely Sowell, Jaleel Alexander, Darius Walker and Derick Anthony. Alexander and Asbelle each totaled six points. Sowell had three, while Anthony posted two.
The Vols' orange and white outscored the Knights' green and gold 28-8 in the final period to win, 76-43.
The Knights jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but the Vols quickly bounced back to hold a 14-11 advantage after the first quarter.
Andrew Jackson got its offense rolling in the second quarter as the Vols hit four 3-pointers, with three coming from Ghaleb Wilson. The Vols went into the half up 36-24.
North Central cut the lead to six points in the third, but the Vols were once again able to score to lead by 48-35 to finish the quarter.
Wilson led the Vols with 23 points and brought down 10 boards. Freshman Damias Seegars scored 12 points. Sophomore Jy’Kevius Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Freshman Zeke Clyburn tallied 10 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore Bryce Peterson netted three points and dished out a career-high 14 assists.
The win improved the No. 5 Vols to 17-3 overall and 10-0 in region play. Andrew Jackson could secure its first region championship since 2020 this week.
“I continue to be pleased with the hard work and determination my guys are showing each night,” said Andrew Jackson boys basketball coach Danny Wright. “They are playing with a lot of energy and effort. I’m blessed to have an opportunity to coach such a great group of young men. We are not finished as we have two games to go. We must stay focused, humble and hungry.”
Andrew Jackson finishes the regular season with region contests at Cheraw High School on Friday, Feb. 10.