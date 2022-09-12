The 2022 general election is less than two months away and voters can expect some changes this year.
Casting early ballots is now an option in the state and there will be three spots for early in-person voting in Lancaster County.
“If you vote in-person early, you walk up, show your photo ID and vote,” said S.C. Rep. Brandon Newton (R-45), during an intergovernmental luncheon held last month. Newton is head of the county’s legislative delegation.
The locations include the Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land; the elections office on the lower level of Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster; and the Heath Springs Seniors Complex, 5353 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs.
“If the Kershaw one is successful, our goal is to hopefully have one in Buford during the next presidential election,” Newton said. “That [Buford] will be determined upon if new people in Kershaw and Heath Springs drive there or if they continue to drive to Lancaster.
“If you need to drive to Lancaster, then it’s not worth the money or the hassle for the elections office to do that,” he said.
“Our belief is once there are four locations in the county, every voter will be about 20 minutes from an early voting location.”
Newton said the estimates show that almost half of the state’s 3 million voters will cast early in-person ballots. The early voting period is Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Nov. 5, and voters can do so six days a week, which is another change.
Voters may cast early ballots at those locations from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Paper absentee ballots
Early voting, however, doesn’t abolish casting absentee paper ballots by mail.
You still need an excuse to cast an absentee paper ballot in South Carolina. There are 17 different reasons, ranging from being disabled to work schedules and being on vacation during the election to being over the age of 65.
There are also limits on how many ballots people can request on behalf of others or return on behalf of others. The limit, Newton said, is now five ballots, and the state election commission and local elections office will be tracking those.
Those ballots must now be mailed to the voter’s address and not to the person requesting the ballot. The voter requesting a paper ballot by mail must also include the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number on the application.
Newton called these much-needed changes to reduce chances of voter fraud across the state.
The S.C. General Assembly voted for the changes in the spring, with Gov. Henry McMaster signing them into law in mid-May.
“Someone can request five ballots for other people and return five ballots for other people. They do have to be a family member, a close member, a caregiver or someone who has a relationship,” Newton said.
“What is not allowed is someone returning 200-300 ballots on behalf of other people. That is not going to happen in South Carolina.”
The last day to register online to vote in person in South Carolina on Nov. 8 is Oct. 7.
The last day to register to vote online or register by fax is Oct. 9. To register to vote by mail, the application must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
To speed up the tabulation process once the polls close on election days, another change was made.
For the first time ever, the state’s 45 county elections offices will be allowed to unseal the outer envelope of paper ballots received by mail on the previous day.
“They can start opening the inner envelope and running them through the counters at 7 a.m. on Election Day. This should ensure we get our results on election night,” Newton said.
“The goal is when the polls close at 7 p.m., Mary Ann (county elections director Mary Ann Hudson) hits one button and we have the early vote and the absentee vote. You just have to wait on the precincts,” he said.
“Our goal is to have safe, secure and quick elections.”
