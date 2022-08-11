Teenage fountaineer, heroic soldier, community leader, banker and devoted family patriarch — there wasn’t very much that George Waldrop Sr. didn’t do during his century of trips around the sun.
The much beloved Waldrop, who turned 100 on July 26, died Wednesday, Aug. 10.
“He was the most precious man,” wrote Melissa Ray Ingram in a Facebook post.
We thought so, too. The Lancaster News recently chronicled Waldrop’s life following a birthday bash given in his honor at Punky’s on Main, though he was unable to attend due to illness.
We also celebrated with Waldrop and his family and friends July 26 at Lancaster Grove Senior Living.
That day, Waldrop smiled as he pointed to a photo on the wall of his wife, Louise Sistare Waldrop, who died in 2016.
“That’s my girl, pretty, isn’t she?” he said that day.
They were married in 1943 and were together for 73 years. I immediately recalled his sharing the story of how they met with me in 2019.
One of four children, Waldrop was raised in Greenville and graduated from high school there in 1940. At the time, his dad, Claude Waldrop, was a master mechanic for Southern Railway. The Waldrops packed up and came here in 1942 when his dad got the job as shop foreman for the L&C Railroad.
Waldrop, who was 19 at the time, got a job as a “fountaineer” at Mackey Drug, where he met Louise, who was an “honest-to-goodness farmer’s daughter,” and an operator at Lancaster Telephone Co. The phone company, he said, was just across the street from the drugstore.
“She came in for something to drink and I talked her into trying some orange juice with carbonated water. She was not impressed,” Waldrop said, laughing.
But somehow, he managed to get her attention.
“I batted 1,000, good Lord, yeah,” he told me that day. “I’ve had a few bumps in the road, but it’s great to be alive.”
Military service
Being alive was something Waldrop always appreciated, given that the U.S. Army veteran made it through World War II .
His unit was attached to Patton’s Third Army during the Battle of the Bulge and Waldrop saw action in France and Germany in 1944-45.
While Waldrop seldom spoke of his many accomplishments, he earned three Bronze Stars during the war.
In 2013, Waldrop penned the book, “What ‘Poppy’ did in the War, Or as I Remember It,” to chronicle his wartime experience for his family.
The scar on his face came from a shrapnel injury. There was also a hunk of shrapnel deep in his shoulder that he never talked about and was never mentioned anywhere in Waldrop’s military medical records. Like the shrapnel, he kept it to himself.
“I’m probably the most fortunate man in the world,” Waldrop said.
After returning to the states, Waldrop served a short stint as a recruiting sergeant in Arkansas before being discharged on Dec. 22, 1945, as a staff sergeant.
J.C. Dawkins, chaplain of American Legion Post 31, recently called Waldrop “a tough old boy,” and rightfully so. But at the same time, Waldrop had a heart of gold, as well as an encouraging word and a gentle smile for everyone he met.
“He’s the only person that I’ve ever been praying for and he just reaches out, stops you and says, ‘Hold it a minute. I’m gonna pray for you now.’ That’s the kind of man he is,” Dawkins said, during the birthday celebration for Waldrop at Punky’s.
Waldrop was at the downtown eatery just about every Wednesday morning to enjoy breakfast, coffee and conversation with the Veterans Coffee Club, where he was considered its elder statesman. Waldrop was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 31.
Another close call
Waldrop returned here after the war, where he survived another close call.
Textiles magnate Col. Elliott White Springs hired Waldrop in 1947 as the first male cashier for the Bank of Lancaster. He was eventually moved to bank’s Springmaid Branch near the cotton mill.
Waldrop said his bank job was pretty smooth sailing until Dec. 22, 1956, when someone pulled a bank job at the branch.
That day, Waldrop and four women were getting ready to close the branch when a gunman came inside.
According to TLN archives, the robber came into the bank and asked Waldrop about a car loan before pulling out a .32-caliber pistol and yelling, “This is a hold-up.” The man then ordered Waldrop and the women to get on the floor and said they wouldn’t be hurt, before cleaning out the cash drawers and fleeing. It was Lancaster’s first bank robbery and the culprit, Jake Baker Jr. — a former GI from Kershaw, was arrested within days.
Waldrop told me in the 2019 interview that he never forgot the harrowing incident, though it happened more than 60 years ago.
“You know, I didn’t think I was gonna have to look at another gun after the war,” he said. “Thank goodness nobody got hurt.”
Banking career
Waldrop raised his family and stayed with banking, where his strong people skills came into play.
He also went back to school, graduating from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University in 1962.
When Springs started the Lancaster Trust Co. in the 1960s, Waldrop was in the right place at the right time and was named as its president.
He had a reputation as a country banker who would back loans others might be skeptical of, which is how I met him.
My parents, the late Robert and Betty Summers, got the loan for our Erwin Farm house through Waldrop.
Daddy and Waldrop remained friends, often visiting and talking on the phone many times.
“Your daddy is a sneaky one. I have to watch him close,” a laughing Waldrop told me once when the three of us were talking. “He’ll do stuff for you and never say a word about it.”
Waldrop worked under six different bank banners before retiring in 1987. When the trust company was bought out by Central Carolina Bank in 1974, he was named its president.
He then became vice president of First National Bank when it bought out CCA, retiring in 1986.
Community leader
Waldrop’s legacy to the Lancaster community, one he dearly loved, revolved around more than bank loans and checking accounts.
The community leader also served seven years on the Lancaster County School Board.
When the Lancaster Medical Endowment was formed in 1976, Waldrop was named its executive director and served there a number of years.
The endowment was originally a supporting arm for Springs Memorial Hospital, which is now MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. It raised funds for everything from the helipad and elevators to diagnostic machines.
The endowment became the Lancaster County Partners for Youth after the hospital was sold to Community Health Services. MUSC bought the hospital in 2018.
A master Mason and Shriner, Waldrop also served as a board member and chairman of Presbyterian Home of South Carolina.
Waldrop was an active member of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and served as a lay leader of Douglas Presbyterian Church.
When I asked him in 2019 if he planned to slow down, Waldrop said no, that he planned to stay active as long as he could. And that he did.
“I’ve always thought a moving target was hard to hit,” he said.
Survived by two children, four grandchildren, eight grandchildren and all of us, Waldrop’s funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Douglas Presbyterian Church. The burial will be private.
