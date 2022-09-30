Yokima “Yoki” Cureton Perez is your candidate for mayor of Lancaster. She is a fourth-generation Lancastrian and a proven leader with the qualifications and experience that will help Lancaster achieve its highest potential.
Yoki is an honor graduate of Lancaster High School, where she received a solid foundation for academic excellence. She matriculated to the University of South Carolina (Go Gamecocks!) and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English. She went on to earn a master of arts degree in English from Southern Methodist University and a master of business administration from Texas Women’s University. All of which prepared her for a lucrative career in corporate America.
Yoki’s expertise in public relations, communications and marketing made her a much-sought-after employee. The companies that benefited from her expertise included Novozymes, Genworth Financial, General Electric and Toshiba America Energy Systems, to name a few.
She is currently a small business owner of Tacos Olé, where she serves as its CEO. After reading about her successes with the various entities for which she has worked, I know she has the ability to move Lancaster forward.
Early in her career with Novozymes, which is the world leader in biological solutions, Yokima was its U.S. communications manager. She developed and implemented a communications function for U.S. sites to serve as the local point of contact for global operations on all internal and external communications, including press. She led a five-person team and managed a $750,000 budget for communications, community relations and government relations in the North American Region.
One of her many achievements was partnering with North Carolina congressional members to raise awareness of the company’s bio-ethanol initiatives during a negative publicity cycle. As a result, Novozymes gained government recognition and visits from two heads of state, the Danish prime minister, Anders Fogh Rasmussen and President George W. Bush. Yokima’s re-marketing strategy led to an 80% increase in positive press and more than $5 million earmarked for funding by the U.S. government.
This one example demonstrates her business acumen that can lead to attracting companies here that will invest in us and provide jobs that will pay a living wage.
Those of us who live in the city can see that it is deteriorating. Some areas are plagued with violence and others are drug-infested. Some of our neighbors can barely make ends meet and others are homeless. There is more policing than there are mental health services and our seniors are struggling. These are issues that are talked about over and over and over again, but nothing changes.
Yoki has a vision that can get Lancaster moving in the right direction. It includes, but is not limited to, new business/industry, home ownership, inclusivity and generational wealth. In other words, a hand up instead of a hand out.
I implore you to take time out of your busy schedule on Sunday, Oct. 9, to attend a town hall meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lancaster County Community Center, located at 508 E. Meeting St., Lancaster. You will have the opportunity to meet Yoki and ask pertinent questions. Get a clear understanding of what Lancaster can achieve under Yoki’s leadership. Perhaps you will realize it is time for a change and vote Yokima Cureton for mayor on Nov. 8.
Tommicha Walker is a Lancaster resident.
