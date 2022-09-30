WALKER COLUMN 1

Yokima “Yoki” Cureton Perez is running for mayor of Lancaster.

Yokima “Yoki” Cureton Perez is your candidate for mayor of Lancaster. She is a fourth-generation Lancastrian and a proven leader with the qualifications and experience that will help Lancaster achieve its highest potential.

Yoki is an honor graduate of Lancaster High School, where she received a solid foundation for academic excellence. She matriculated to the University of South Carolina (Go Gamecocks!) and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English. She went on to earn a master of arts degree in English from Southern Methodist University and a master of business administration from Texas Women’s University. All of which prepared her for a lucrative career in corporate America.

Tommicha Walker is a Lancaster resident.

