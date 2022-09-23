Vote for Yoki for mayor
Yokima “Yoki” Cureton is a person who cares deeply about people’s needs. She is a good Christian woman who turns to God for decisions that need to be made.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Vote for Yoki for mayor
Yokima “Yoki” Cureton is a person who cares deeply about people’s needs. She is a good Christian woman who turns to God for decisions that need to be made.
Yoki is a good listener, and is always willing to give a helping hand to those in need.
I personally feel a vote for Yoki as mayor of Lancaster will bring changes that are very much needed in our area.
Miriam Walker-Wilson
Lancaster