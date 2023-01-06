LANCASTER — Wanda Kay Woods, 60, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, with burial at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Wanda was born in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Jimmy Woods and Velma Mackey Woods.
She is survived by sons, Wally Small and James Edward “Eddie” Jordan Jr. and his spouse, Jillian Belk; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Mackey; and sisters, Debra Woods, Renaye Allen and Lutisha Morgan (Matthew).