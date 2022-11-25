LANCASTER — Mr. Warren Eugene Adams, age 79, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He was born Oct. 30, 1943, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lester Eugene Adams and the late Lola Seegars Kennington and was the husband of Shirley Kirkley Adams. Mr. Adams enjoyed metal detecting, fishing, boating, and water skiing. He loved to travel and spend time with his family. He especially loved driving his grandchildren around and talking with them. Mr. Adams was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. He was a member of High Point Freewill Baptist Church.
Mr. Adams is survived by his wife of 56 years; Shirley Adams; his son, Kevin Scott Adams (Donna) of Fort Mill, SC; his daughter, Paula Ann Adams of Newport, NC; two grandchildren, Devin Adams (Amber), and David Adams; and his sister, Virginia Gardner (James) of Lancaster.