The Lancaster and Indian Land high schools boys soccer teams renewed their rivalry with the Bruins facing an uphill battle from the very beginning of the match.
The LHS Bruins were a man short almost the entire match, leading to them breaking down and allowing two goals early in the second half.
The Warriors took advantage, dominating possession in a 4-0 victory Friday, March 24.
A red card determined how the match would go just 6:15 minutes into the game. Lancaster had a man sent off when Indian Land's Darius Collier was tackled 15 yards away from goal. The Bruins denied the Warriors' free kick, but the red card allowed Indian Land to dominate possession from that point.
About 25 minutes after the red card, the Warriors scored their first goal. After having several shots sail wide, Indian Land scored off the Bruins’ best chance in the first half.
The Warriors blocked the Bruins' free kick, and Collier took advantage, racing down the field and putting one past the keeper to make it 1-0.
The opportunity for the Bruins to get back into the match all but vanished early in the second half. Warriors’ keeper Jack Ammann saved two early Bruins' shots. Shortly afterward, Collier scored off a rebounded shot saved by the Bruins' keeper. Aiden Gummer's goal just two minutes later pushed Indian Land's lead to 3-0.
Manuel Betancur's goal at 65:45 ended the scoring, but Lancaster continued to fight. Despite two late chances, the Bruins could not get anything past Ammann. His save in stoppage time preserved the shutout. A Bruins' header hit the crossbar shortly before that, adding more frustration to the Bruins' night.
After the game, Lancaster head coach Joseph Morris praised his team's effort.
"I think we played them pretty even the rest of the first half (after the red card). We didn't hang our heads and kept playing our game,” he said. “They got two (goals) early in the second half and sort of opened the game up. We played a lot through the air, instead of keeping the ball on the ground, with just one or two touches.
"We still have some things to work on and get our team to understand," he said. "We are better when we keep the ball on the ground and keep the ball moving."
Indian Land head coach Adam Cole said this was his team's toughest match thus far.
"Our guys didn't have the legs to put a shot on frame,” he said. “We had some choice words for them at halftime. We needed them to step up their effort and they did. Our guys have played great all year. We know we have a strong keeper and strong backs, which enables us to push up and do more things offensively."
Indian Land improved to 10-3-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 3-4A with the win, while Lancaster dropped to 4-8-1 overall and 1-4 in region play.