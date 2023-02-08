FORT MILL — In a critical game for possible playoff seeding and a future Region 3-4A title, the Indian Land Warriors came up short, falling to the Catawba Ridge Copperheads.
Indian Land lost 65-64 to Catawba Ridge, missing a last-second shot for the win in the Tuesday, Feb. 7, game. ILHS fell to 19-6 overall and 5-4 in the region. Indian Land is now third in the region.
“It was a great game,” said Indian Land head coach LJ Johnson. “That is what you want to see this time of year. This region is the toughest in the state. It is going to get us prepared for the playoffs.”
Indian Land had a costly turnover with about 13 seconds left in the game, which led to Catawba Ridge scoring the game-winning basket. That still left the Warriors with one last shot to take with seven seconds left, but they came up short.
The Warriors had a 24-20 lead after the first quarter and opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run to go up, 34-20. However, Catawba Ridge started chipping away at Indian Land’s lead and went on a 10-0 run of their own to tie the game at 38 at the half.
The second half was a back-and-forth battle between the teams, as they were nearly identical in making shots. Catawba Ridge led 54-51 after the third quarter.
Indian Land’s defense caused the Copperheads to turn the ball over about six times in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors just couldn’t pull away. Indian Land shot well from the foul line, hitting 9-of-10 in the final quarter.
Mike Jones led Indian Land with 20 points. Tyler Callahan had 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Jareece Breeden scored 12 points and Sincere Rasul added 11 points for the Warriors.
Girls game
After a good start, the Lady Warriors faltered in the second half to lose 56-41 to Catawba Ridge.
The loss dropped Indian Land to 4-19 overall and 0-9 in the region.
Indian Land led 15-13 after the opening quarter, then trailed 29-24 at the half. But the Lady Warriors scored just two points in the third quarter and trailed by 20 points at 46-26 entering the final period.
Amelia Williams led the Lady Warriors with 20 points in the loss.
Indian Land closed out the regular season Friday, Feb. 10, at home against Lancaster.