LANSPTS-02-11-23 IL HOOPS Tyler Callahan

Indian Land High's Tyler Callahan moves around Catawba Ridge defenders during the Warriors' game at the school Feb. 7.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — In a critical game for possible playoff seeding and a future Region 3-4A title, the Indian Land Warriors came up short, falling to the Catawba Ridge Copperheads.

Indian Land lost 65-64 to Catawba Ridge, missing a last-second shot for the win in the Tuesday, Feb. 7, game. ILHS fell to 19-6 overall and 5-4 in the region. Indian Land is now third in the region.

Trending Videos